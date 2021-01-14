Next Glass Appoints Tisha Hulburd as Chief Marketing Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Glass, a leading global provider of software, content, and experiences to the alcoholic beverage industry, today announced the addition of Tisha Hulburd as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. A seasoned marketing professional with over two decades' worth of experience, Hulburd will be responsible for developing strategies that optimize synergies across the Next Glass family of brands including Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Oznr and Hop Culture. As Next Glass continued to grow both organically and through partner acquisitions, the need for a dedicated marketing lead became apparent in order to help drive expansion of the company's user base as well as to build brand equity. Hulburd will bring in tools to implement new data-backed and creative approaches to marketing innovation.

Prior to joining Next Glass, Hulburd acted as the Vice President of Marketing for both HomeServe and Utility Service Partners. During her time with HomeServe, Hulburd led the marketing and operations teams to deliver highly effective sales support and lead generation through uniquely crafted digital and content marketing as well as social media and event management. At Utility Service Partners, Hulburd helped guide the company's rapid growth from a sponsor-backed startup through to a highly successful exit. Hulburd brings significant B2B2C marketing experience and understands the importance of an integrated approach to marketing across both ecosystems.

"Historically, each of our brands - Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture, and Oznr - has grown by word of mouth from one satisfied user or customer to the next. As we continue to scale, we were so fortunate to add Tisha, with her deep experience building high performing teams focused on B2B2C marketing, to lead our future growth at Next Glass," said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. "Her background and skill set make her uniquely suited to build global awareness for a great collection of brands and products."

Despite both economic and industry hardships faced in 2020 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Next Glass has had an active year of growth. The company acquired three businesses in the beverage alcohol industry that each provide unique ways to connect beer fans to the beers and breweries they love; BeerAdvocate, Oznr and Hop Culture. Earlier in 2020, Next Glass expanded its senior leadership team with the additions of Kevin Burke as Executive Vice President of Operations, Alison Hawkins as Chief Financial Officer, Chris Herron as Chief Technology Officer and Tom Maneschijn as Vice President of European Operations. Through these acquisitions and new leadership structure, Next Glass seeks to continue to scale in 2021 to support bars, restaurants and breweries.

"Next Glass is an adventurous organization that is making bold moves through acquisitions and internal growth to become the most influential company in the beverage alcohol space. As an adventurer at heart, the decision to step into this role came naturally," said Tisha Hulburd, Chief Marketing Officer at Next Glass. "I look forward to bringing a marriage of art and science to effect real value and thereby growth, by innovating both the user and business experiences across the entire house of brands."

This year, Next Glass looks forward to creating and providing solutions that will help restaurants, bars and breweries rebound from the hardships faced in 2020, allowing them to operate more efficiently with technology. For more information on the Next Glass family of brands, please visit:

www.untappd.com/business

www.beeradvocate.com

www.oznr.com

www.hopculture.com

About Next Glass

Founded in 2013, Next Glass develops software and creates experiences that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. Its award-winning Untappd mobile application and BeerAdvocate website are used by millions of beer enthusiasts around the world and its menu publishing software tool, Untappd for Business, enables venues to streamline publication and promotion of their beer, wine, cocktail, and food menus. The Company recently established its Live! division in late-2019 to produce world class festivals and events for the Untappd and BeerAdvocate communities. The Company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices in Wilmington, NC and Durham, NC. For more information, please visit:

www.untappd.com

www.untappd.com/business

www.beeradvocate.com

www.oznr.com

www.hopculture.com

Media Contact

N6A for Untappd

[email protected]

401.464.1772

SOURCE Next Glass