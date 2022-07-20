NEXT Insurance and Evident Partner to Create a Custom Verification and Embedded Insurance Program

Partnership provides small businesses with a frictionless insurance purchasing program to comply with enterprise coverage requirements through NEXT Connect

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance and Evident , a leading provider of third-party insurance verification services, today announced that they have partnered to provide NEXT's tailored insurance solutions to the small businesses that Evident verifies, improving their compliance with the enterprise's requirements. Through this partnership, NEXT and Evident are making it easier for small businesses to get the exact coverage they need to grow and scale.

"Our mission is to enable small businesses to thrive by providing them with fast, affordable and customizable insurance. Our partnership with Evident helps small businesses achieve and remain compliant with the coverage requirements of their larger enterprise customers," said Eric Harnden, vice president of partnerships and agency at NEXT Insurance. "Enterprise risk managers deal with thousands of small business vendors who need various coverages in order to scale their business, and NEXT Connect, our embedded insurance solution, makes this process really easy."

Whether small businesses are maintaining relationships with larger customers or winning business with larger prospects, compliance with insurance requirements is essential. Without meeting these requirements, small businesses can't access enterprise customers, halting their growth trajectory. Yet, according to Evident's data-based research report , only 25% of enterprise companies' third-party partners are fully compliant with their insurance requirements. This partnership allows NEXT and Evident to fill the coverage gaps that exist for these small businesses and support them with their compliance needs.

"Our enterprise customers are demanding small businesses meet increasingly strict insurance requirements. Navigating insurance options while trying to onboard with a significant new enterprise is a serious pain point in a small business's customer journey," said David Thomas, founder and CEO of Evident. "Our partnership with NEXT means increased overall compliance rates for our enterprise customers along with the right coverage at the right price for the small businesses we verify - helping everyone get to work."

NEXT was selected by Evident because it provides multiple lines of insurance coverage to a broad array of classes of business across the small business sector, powering small business growth. Through NEXT, small businesses can obtain fast quotes, purchase online and receive a certificate of insurance in seconds at any time of day. NEXT and Evident's combined solution is the only fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification and fulfillment solution available. Through this partnership, NEXT can help Evident's clients and their small business clients streamline and simplify the process of purchasing coverage and provide proof of required insurance.

For more details on NEXT and Evident's insurance verification and placement solution, click here to register for our free informational webinar. For more details on partnering with NEXT and the value of NEXT Connect's embedded solution, please visit our partner page .

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by over 300K business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50 , Forbes Fintech 50 , Inc.'s Best-Led Companies , and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information visit NEXTInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

About Evident

Evident is the only fully-automated, fully-digital insurance verification solution built from the ground up to reduce enterprise risk, spend, and manual effort. The world's largest organizations rely on Evident's game-changing insurance verification and credentialing technology to help them make fast and informed decisions about engaging new vendors, suppliers, franchises, and other third-party partners without compromising their data privacy. Evident is a VC-backed technology startup, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at evidentid.com .

