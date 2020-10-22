Next Insurance and Intuit QuickBooks Integrate to Provide Seamless Coverage for Millions of Small Businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance, the fastest growing digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance and Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced that they have teamed up to simplify the insurance purchasing process for millions of small businesses. This integration will enable QuickBooks users to seamlessly obtain a customized quote and easily purchase General Liability, Professional Liability and Workers' Compensation coverage from Next Insurance with a few clicks of a button, directly from their QuickBooks account. Next Insurance's simple, online application process allows QuickBooks subscribers to obtain tailored insurance coverage alongside their financial data, creating one cohesive experience.

"We are honored to work with Intuit, a company that shares our mission to help small businesses thrive. Together, we will transform the operational landscape for small businesses who are often short on time and resources," said Guy Goldstein, CEO at Next Insurance. "With this integration, we can further democratize access to affordable policies and support millions of QuickBooks customers who are searching for tailored and affordable insurance policies."

Next Insurance is able to provide convenience to small business owners by meeting them where they already are — in QuickBooks. Not only does this integration strengthen Intuit's mission of empowering small businesses to improve their financial lives, but it also gives small businesses an insurance solution that truly understands their needs. To learn more about how QuickBooks users can get started with Next Insurance, please visit the QuickBooks blog.

"Together with Next Insurance, we are enabling QuickBooks customers to attain the affordable insurance coverage they need for their small business," said Mauricio Comi, Head of Small-to-Medium-Sized Business (SMB) Insurance at Intuit. "This seamless integration is a complete value add to our customers – they are provided recommendations to the best plans and options from Next Insurance, all from within the QuickBooks platform where their business profile and information already exists."

Next Insurance is upending the traditional industry model by providing accessible online insurance at any time and all under one roof. With Next Insurance, insureds have access to USA- based licensed insurance advisors, tools and services like 24/7 access to certificates of insurance from a mobile device or computer and in-house claims filings where a decision is typically made within 48 hours. Over 1,000 types of small businesses can get a quote and covered in 10 minutes or less. For more details on partnering with Next Insurance, please visit our partner page.

About Next Insurance

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to services such as Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, Next Insurance utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $631 million in venture capital funding and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50, JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information visit NextInsurance.com. Stay up to date on the latest with Next Insurance on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

About Intuit

Intuit's mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

