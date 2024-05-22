NEXT Insurance Announces Revolutionary New Offering - Generating Quotes in Seconds for LegalZoom Small Business Customers

Longstanding embedded partnership utilizes NEXT's AI-powered platform & sophisticated underwriting for unprecedented time savings

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NEXT Insurance , a leading digital insurer transforming small business insurance, unveiled a breakthrough technology-enabled solution designed to modernize the insurance experience. Building upon NEXT's AI-powered proprietary platform and underwriting expertise, this new solution instantly generates accurate and customized insurance quotes, saving customers valuable time that would otherwise be spent on a lengthy application process. Available to various industries, including accountants, event planners, food trucks, and more, this offering utilizes a customer's data from LegalZoom and other sources to provide that customer with a tailored quote in seconds, all presented natively within the LegalZoom user ecosystem. This solution leverages NEXT's deep-rooted expertise and proficiency in data-driven underwriting, saving customers valuable time during the onboarding process.

"NEXT is relentlessly pursuing innovation with our partners to develop streamlined, user-friendly digital solutions for small businesses," said Eran Liron, Chief Strategy Officer of NEXT Insurance. "Like NEXT, LegalZoom recognizes the transformative power of technologies like AI, and how they can help empower customers. Our partnership is making insurance simpler and faster, so business owners can spend less time worrying about coverage and more on what they do best — running their businesses."

Starting a new business involves navigating many complex steps and time-consuming tasks, including securing insurance. This can often lead to decision fatigue, especially for first-time business owners. This solution is the latest example of how NEXT uses data analytics and technology to deliver innovation to small business owners, by simplifying the insurance experience. Optimizing the application process reduces the time required to provide a custom quote to just 10 seconds. Building upon NEXT's embedded insurance product NEXT Connect , NEXT and LegalZoom have gathered extensive data through their continued, digitally-driven partnership. This new offering streamlines the insurance application process, and leverages LegalZoom's robust customer profile to provide customers with tailored quotes in the most seamless possible format.

"New entrepreneurs have a lot on their plate, from meeting legal requirements to setting up their businesses. They rely on and trust LegalZoom and our recommended partners to make things quick, easy, and digital," said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Corporate Development and Partnerships Officer at LegalZoom. "Teaming up with NEXT, we're using a tech-first approach to personalize experiences for our customers, saving them precious time and effort when starting their business."

This news is the next phase of a longstanding embedded partnership between NEXT and LegalZoom, powered by the existing embedded insurance product NEXT Connect . The partnership aims to bring new ways to help small business owners create and protect their businesses. Led by a technology-first approach, this partnership has enabled the companies to realize their shared vision of investing in technology that helps support small business owners every step of the way, creating tailored experiences while giving them the confidence that they are setting up their businesses for success.

