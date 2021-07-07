NEXT Insurance Appoints Eran Liron to Chief Strategy Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of Eran Liron as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Eran will lead the company's mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic business development, and corporate strategy.

"Eran's expertise will be pivotal in helping NEXT achieve its goal of becoming the number one small business insurance provider in the U.S.," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of NEXT. "Our M&A strategy will be an important cornerstone to achieve our continued growth and will bolster our one-stop-shop mission to better serve our small business customers."

Eran brings extensive experience in acquisition and partnership momentum from working on the front lines of both public and private global companies. Prior to NEXT, Liron served as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development at NICE, a NASDAQ listed enterprise software company with $1.7B in revenue. During his tenure at NICE, Eran led over 40 acquisitions and strategic investments. Before NICE, Liron worked in corporate development at Mercury Interactive Corporation as well as held various executive marketing roles at Tower Semiconductor.

"I am eager to lead the NEXT team on developing a lasting strategy, centered around providing the most tailored and affordable insurance options for small businesses," said Liron. "I'm honored to have a hand in shaping NEXT's future and look forward to serving a critical sector of the economy as I lead the company's long term strategy."

Eran received his PhD from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology.

About NEXT

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 250K business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding and has been recognized two consecutive years by Forbes Fintech 50, JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information visit NextInsurance.com. Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

Press Contact:

Kerry Ogata

[email protected]

301-717-4224

SOURCE NEXT Insurance

Related Links

http://NextInsurance.com

