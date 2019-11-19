Next Insurance Appoints Former Fitbit and Yelp Executives to Head Marketing and Product

PALO ALTO, California, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of former Fitbit executive Melanie Chase as Chief Marketing Officer and former Yelp executive Effi Fuks Leichtag as Chief Product Officer.

Next Insurance provides digital small business insurance coverage across the US and is upending the traditional industry model by enabling businesses to acquire all P&C insurance products in one place and at any time. Next Insurance provides insurance coverage to over 1,000 unique types of business with policies that are tailored to their needs, simple to understand and affordable. Following its recent $1 billion appraisal and in a bid to become the only online one-stop-shop for all small business P&C insurance needs, Next Insurance is embarking on a strategic hiring journey to bring onboard world class executive talents that will take the company's growth to new heights.

"We've come a long way and we're just getting started," said Guy Goldstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Next Insurance. "We are striving for excellence here at Next Insurance and we believe a large part of that is bringing onboard new executive talent with proven success to help take our growth to the next level. We are extremely excited to be welcoming Melanie and Effi to the team, both of whom bring with them a vast amount of experience and knowledge, and I look forward to working closely with them both."

Melanie Chase joins Next Insurance following her role as Vice President of Marketing at Fitbit where she spent the past 6 years developing the company into one of the world's premier health and fitness brands. Chase brings with her many years of experience in high-growth consumer electronics and software marketing, brand building, advertising, and product strategy. Chase first got her start in marketing at General Mills and Clorox where she worked on major CPG brands. In her role as Chief Marketing Officer at Next Insurance, Chase will oversee the company's marketing brand, strategy and operations.

Speaking to her recent appointment, Chase said "I'm proud to be joining a company committed to supporting America's small business. Next has already built a great service that customers love. Now it's time to accelerate the company's growth and make Next a household name."

Effi Fuks Leichtag joins the Next Insurance team from Yelp where he quickly rose up the ranks, serving most recently as Vice President of Product Management, where he managed the company's overall consumers' growth, core products, search, personalization, and other key initiatives. Leichtag began his career in product management at Kifi (acquired by Google) before serving as Chief Operations and Product Officer at Complete Labs, Inc and founded and led the product management teams in several other startups such as ExPOS and Fribiz. Along with a commercial law degree, Effi also holds a Major Rank in the Israeli Artillery Corps where he commanded and trained various field units throughout his six years of active duty. In his role as Chief Product Officer, Leichtag will oversee Next Insurance's product management and design.

"Next Insurance's innovative insurance products are changing the game for small businesses and independent traders across hundreds of classes of business," said Leichtag. "I am honored to be given the opportunity to take Next's product offering to the next level."

About Next Insurance

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, affordable coverage, tailored to the needs of each class of business. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy with instant, 24/7, online access to services such as Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more with absolutely no extra fees. Revolutionizing traditional insurance processes, Next Insurance is utilizing advanced technology to offer the industry's most innovative small business insurance policies. Founded in 2016 by a team of serial entrepreneurs, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto and has received a total of $381 million in venture capital funding from MunichRe, Redpoint Ventures, Nationwide, Markel, American Express Ventures, Ribbit Capital, TLV Partners, Group 11, and Zeev Ventures. To see how Next Insurance performed in 2018, click here. For more information about the company, visit Next-Insurance.com.

