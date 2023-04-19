NEXT INSURANCE APPOINTS INSURANCE VETERAN JACK RAMSEY TO LEAD AGENT BUSINESS

Strategic hire committed to delivering digital advantage to agents who serve small businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , a leading digital insurtech transforming small business insurance, today formally announced its strategic hire of Jack Ramsey to lead the company's agent channel. Ramsey brings over three decades of experience in the insurance industry, with a focus on helping agents who serve the small business community. NEXT was built on the premise that technology can provide a more efficient and seamless customer experience to small business owners. Today, the company's digital first, one-stop-shop platform and online tools provide affordable and simple coverage that can ultimately help insurance agents deliver value to their clients.

Ramsey began his career as a Nationwide agent, where he gained a unique perspective on how insurance companies can best work with agents. Over the years, he rose through the ranks and held several leadership positions, including running sales, marketing and communications at Allstate Business Insurance, in addition to serving as the head of sales for CNA Small Business.

"Serving the insurance needs of small business owners as an agent or broker requires great coverage, competitive pricing, and an easy, efficient quoting and binding experience," said Jack Ramsey, VP of Agents at NEXT. "NEXT's digital approach to providing insurance coverage for small businesses and partners has changed the tides of how customers interact with their agent and insurance carrier. I'm excited to be part of NEXT's commitment to the agency channel."

Ramsey will focus on connecting NEXT with the largest brokers and agents in the U.S. who specialize in small businesses. Drawing on his past experience and relationships, he will take the time to do a full evaluation of how NEXT can continue to best support the specific needs of agents. Ramsey will embark on a full listening tour to hear firsthand how NEXT can address potential coverage gaps and refine digital tools to help agents grow their customer relationships.

"NEXT is focused on helping small businesses thrive , and insurance agents play a key role in helping SMB owners get the coverage they need so that they are protected," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of NEXT. "To better serve small businesses, we must work closely with their trusted agent partners, and we believe our digital strategy can help deliver a heightened, simpler experience for them. We are excited to have Jack Ramsey lead our agent channel and believe with his appointment, NEXT is taking an important step toward supporting the agent community."

With Ramsey's leadership, the company will continue to prioritize the needs of agents across the U.S. by providing an unparalleled digital experience to help them thrive and expand their books.

Today agents have access to key digital tools and capabilities with NEXT, such as:

Quick agent approval process

Quote and bind online in 5 minutes or less with no underwriting delays

100% digital underwriting with no required documentation to bind

Broad appetite for over 1,300 professions

Bundle and save on several lines of business

Digital Quoting Assistant feature allows leads to purchase NEXT coverage through a unique link while agents earn full commission on every policy that is bound

NEXT's portal allows agents to self-service their clients 24/7, create and share COIs, update coverage, file a claim, edit billing information, quote on behalf of a customer service representative, add and remove users with no delay and more

NEXT is an admitted carrier and A- rated by A.M. Best

If you are interested in becoming an appointed agent with NEXT, please visit our website for more information. For larger agency appointments, please contact Jack Ramsey at [email protected] .

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by over 450 thousand business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50 , Forbes Fintech 50 , Inc.'s Best-Led Companies , and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . To learn more about partnering with NEXT and the value of embedded insurance please visit NEXT's partner page . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

