NEXT Insurance Data: Main Street Restaurants Hit Record Revenue, But New Challenges Arise as Payroll Outpaces Gains by Nearly 5%

"With restaurant sales projected to hit record highs this year and the restaurant industry being one of our core customer groups, we recognized an opportunity to explore how restaurant owners are navigating this period of growth and heightened demand," said Effi Fuks Leichtag, Chief Product Officer at NEXT Insurance. "By analyzing a four-year snapshot of our restaurant data, we're able to uncover trends that not only aid in risk assessment but also empower small businesses to plan for growth and future success. While our focus for this report is on restaurants, we aim to extend these valuable insights to other industries and the small business landscape as a whole, reinforcing our commitment to being a trusted partner for our customers."

Key insights from NEXT's restaurant report :

Restaurant payroll is growing faster than revenue .

Restaurant revenues increased on average 6% annually since 2021.

Average 2024 restaurant revenue is $490,197 , up 19% from 2021.

, up 19% from 2021. Payroll has risen, on average, 10.9% annually since 2021.

California and Colorado restaurants face the highest payroll costs.

Payroll costs make up over a quarter of restaurant revenue nationwide, with California and Colorado hit the hardest.

and hit the hardest. Colorado leads the U.S. in payroll expenses, averaging $153,220 per business. However, it also has the highest average revenue after payroll expenses at $431,483 .

leads the U.S. in payroll expenses, averaging per business. However, it also has the highest average revenue after payroll expenses at . California has the highest payroll percentage of revenue at 28%.

Equipment breakdown is the most common insurance claim among restaurants, but fire damage is one of the costliest.

In California , vandalism is the top claim filed, while theft is one of the most frequent nationwide.

, vandalism is the top claim filed, while theft is one of the most frequent nationwide. Water damage claims are most frequent from December to February, while power outages and lightning claims are most frequent from June to August.

Fire, customer slip and fall, assault and battery, and water damage are the most severe claims that can exceed $100K .

About the Report:

This report contains anonymized data from more than 30,000 small businesses that purchased insurance from NEXT. Restaurants are defined as one of three types: quick service, casual dining and fine dining.

Payroll and revenue data are derived from user-supplied projections submitted within NEXT applications from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2024.

Regional data was selected based on the states with at least 150 NEXT customers and then ranked on payroll and revenue.

All insurance claims research is from NEXT's claims data from January 2021 to July 2024.

