Next Insurance Expands Workers' Compensation to 24 Additional States

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the availability of its Workers' Compensation offering to 24 additional states across the nation, including Alabama, Iowa, Louisiana and Virginia (see the full list below). This expansion increases the company's overall Workers' Compensation coverage in the US to more than 50% now equipping small business owners in 30 states with affordable, hassle-free policies that protect them and their employees from financial harm while meeting state requirements.

Workers' Compensation is essential not only for high-risk jobs like those in construction where physical injuries can be more frequent, but also for relatively safer occupations where slip-and-fall accidents and strains can occur. Offering coverage that starts at just $14 per month, Next Insurance is helping to solve an often stressful and costly insurance requirement by giving business owners a seamless way to obtain an instant quote and explore their coverage options - all online. With Next Insurance, small business owners can obtain General Liability , Professional Liability , Commercial Auto and Workers' Compensation coverage all under one roof.

"By expanding Workers' Compensation to more than half of the country, Next Insurance is taking another important step in our journey to become the one-stop-shop for all small businesses," said Sofya Pogreb, COO of Next Insurance. "This expansion helps us provide simpler and more affordable solutions for Workers' Compensation, which is far too often one of the largest operational expenses for small business owners. Now, small businesses can easily protect employees while complying with their state guidelines. We remain dedicated to bringing more benefits to customers, and are working on launching pay-as-you-go, which fluctuates automatically with your payroll to ensure you never over or under pay."

Legally required in most states as soon as a company hires its first employee, Workers' Compensation protects both the employee and the business in the event of an accident, illness or death occurring while working or engaging in work-related activities. Next Insurance's Workers' Compensation policies cover medical expenses, loss of income, retraining, permanent injury, and survivor benefits, ensuring employees receive proper care without placing potentially devastating financial burdens on employers. Even sole proprietors can benefit from Workers' Compensation if medical expenses related to workplace accidents are not covered by health insurance.

Today's Workers' Compensation state expansion announcement includes: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia. These states join previous coverage availability in: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada and Texas. As the company builds on its mission to become the one-stop-shop insurance provider, Next Insurance will steadily expand Workers' Compensation in additional states into 2021.

With Next Insurance, insureds have access to USA- based licensed insurance advisors, tools and services like 24/7 access to certificates of insurance from a mobile device or computer and in-house claims filings where a decision is typically made within 48 hours. Learn more about Next Insurance's Workers' Compensation coverage and get an instant quote online today.

Next Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Next Insurance offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to services such as Live Certificates of Insurance, Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, Next Insurance utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $631 million in venture capital funding and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50, JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information visit NextInsurance.com. Stay up to date on the latest with Next Insurance on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

