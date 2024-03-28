NEXT Insurance Launches Copilot - Empowering Agents To Unlock New Revenue And Elevate The Small Micro Business Customer Experience

Digital offering allows agents to effortlessly sell more policies, and customize the purchasing experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NEXT Insurance , a leading technology-first small business insurer, announced the availability of Copilot, a tool designed to help agents increase revenue by efficiently serving small micro businesses with customized insurance policies. Similar to other small business owners, insurance agents operate on thin margins and juggle multiple responsibilities. NEXT's Copilot empowers business owners to quote and bind online without underwriting delays, while providing agents with a streamlined process. This new tool simplifies operations, saving agents valuable time and enabling more profitable sales with small micro businesses. Copilot exemplifies NEXT's commitment to empowering agents with innovative digital solutions that drive business growth and deliver value to their clients.

"NEXT's Copilot offering has been a game-changer for our agents, allowing us to effortlessly serve the small businesses, freelancers, and independent contractors we support," said Kimberly Silkes, Vice President of Finance Management at InsuranceBee. "At InsuranceBee, we understand the challenges of running a business, and like NEXT, we are dedicated to delivering fast, affordable, and convenient coverage to our clients. With just a simple click, Copilot eliminates time-consuming steps while providing agents the flexibility to customize the purchasing experience according to their unique selling approach."

With Copilot, all agents, whether operating digitally or through a traditional sales approach, can effortlessly generate a personalized quoting link through NEXT's agent portal. Agents can then send the link directly to prospective clients after an initial phone call, or promote their link via email, social media, email signatures or their website. Prospects can then click on the link and obtain a quote and purchase a policy 24/7, while agents continue to earn their standard commissions. Additionally, agents have the option to include a quote review before binding, providing both parties with an added level of assurance and peace of mind prior to finalizing the transaction.

"Agents often face the challenge of managing multiple quoting requests, and obtaining client information in a timely manner can be time-consuming," said Jack Ramsey, Vice President of Agent Business at NEXT Insurance. "NEXT's Copilot is a unique tool for our partner agents, enabling them to differentiate themselves and better serve small micro businesses with a seamless self-serve quoting experience. Copilot is a win-win, allowing agency staff to focus on more complex sales while opening new revenue streams with no additional burden."

With Copilot, NEXT acts as the behind-the-scenes partner for agents, notifying them of any leads, quotes or purchases that come through their unique link in real-time and can be accessed at any time. Each link can also be tracked back to the individual agent, giving increased visibility into each policy sold.

Other recent agent-focused updates include:

For more details on Copilot, visit the agent portal. To learn more about becoming an appointed agent with NEXT, visit our website today.

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by over 500,000 business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , additional insured, and more. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and provide more affordable coverage. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received over $1.1 billion in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50 , Forbes Fintech 50 , Inc.'s, Best-Led Companies , and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information, visit NEXTInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

