NEXT Insurance Launches Standalone Professional Liability for Consultants

Comprehensive digital offering strengthens NEXT's suite of coverage for professional services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Vegas 2024 - Today, NEXT Insurance , a leading technology-first small business insurer, announced the launch of its standalone Professional Liability coverage tailored specifically for consultants. This modern insurance solution was meticulously designed for the professional services sector, particularly those in business and technology consulting. Professional Liability joins NEXT's latest suite of product and coverage releases, including a comprehensive Business Owner's Policy (BOP) insurance product and Copilot , a tool designed to help agents increase their revenue by efficiently serving small micro businesses with customized insurance policies.

Accountants, architects, engineers, insurance agents, real estate brokers, and others can now customize professional liability policies that protect against the most common risks to their profession. These include errors and omissions, personal and advertising injury, contingent bodily injury, and property damage coverage.

"Consultants face a unique set of risks that require specialized coverage, and our new standalone Professional Liability coverage is designed to meet those needs with precision," said Chris Rhodes, Chief Insurance Officer at NEXT Insurance. "This product not only enhances our commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions but also supports consultants with the comprehensive protection they need to focus on their work with confidence."

Since no two businesses are exactly the same, policies can be further customized with the option to purchase extended reporting period coverage for up to 36 months. Consultants are also eligible for prior acts coverage, safeguarding them against past liabilities. NEXT's Professional Liability coverage extends to full-time and part-time employees, interns, volunteers, and contractors and can be purchased directly online through partners or insurance agents.

