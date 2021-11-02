NEXT Insurance Named in Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its first annual Best-Led Companies list, an exciting 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market — a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To be considered for the list, each company had to fill out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"We started NEXT Insurance with the goal of helping small businesses thrive by revolutionizing access to tailored and affordable insurance policies," said Guy Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of NEXT. "To achieve this, putting in place an unstoppable leadership team that is as dedicated to our mission as our company culture is absolutely necessary. One of our top goals is to be the best place to work and this will continue to be an essential priority. We are honored that Inc. has recognized NEXT as one of the Best-Led Companies alongside many other notable companies making an impact and difference within our communities."

Historically, small business insurance has been an underserved market dominated by large insurers whose offerings often overlook the specific needs of small commercial customers. Until NEXT, there has been no company committed to providing customized insurance policies for all small business needs underpinned by a technology-first approach. The result is a customer experience marked by a 4.7-star rating from thousands of customers and a growing customer base of over 300,000.

NEXT's fully digital one-stop-shop platform provides a simple and affordable purchasing experience and provides personalized digital policies including general liability , professional liability , commercial auto , commercial property , business owner's policy and workers' compensation , and other must-have coverage.

NEXT is committed to helping small businesses thrive and is the first and only small business insurtech company to earn AM Best ratings of "A-" Excellent based on Financial Strength and Long-Term Issuer Credit.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

To see the complete list, go to: www.inc.com/best-led-companies .

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital and affordable coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by 300k business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy in 10 minutes or less and provides 24/7 access to Live Certificates of Insurance , Additional Insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process and drive down costs by up to 30% compared to traditional policies. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $881 million in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by Forbes Fintech 50 , JMP Securities InsurTech 50 and Forbes Best StartUp Employers . For more information visit NextInsurance.com . Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and our blog .

