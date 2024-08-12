NEXT Insurance Recognized as a Top Global Digital Insurer by CNBC

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , a leading digital insurer transforming small business insurance, announced it has been named to CNBC's inaugural list of the World's Top Insurtech Companies of 2024 in the digital insurer category. The global list is published by CNBC in partnership with market research firm Statista.

"Our recognition from CNBC underscores the transformative power of our early investment in technology to revolutionize small business insurance and address a critical market gap in the industry," said Guy Goldstein, CEO of NEXT Insurance. "As a digital-first insurance provider, we're well underway to lead the market into a new era and to deliver outstanding products and services to our customers, partners and agent ecosystem."

CNBC's list of The World's Top Insurtech Companies of 2024 highlights the top insurtech companies globally and includes companies from six different market categories: Underwriting & Risk Analysis, Policy Administration & AdminTech, Claim & Fraud Management, Marketing, Sales, and Distribution, Digital Brokerage & Comparison Platforms, and Digital Insurers. To select the top companies, Statista analysts conducted in-depth research into relevant KPIs for over 1,000 eligible companies between March and May 2024. The digital insurer category includes insurance carriers and Managing General Agents (MGAs) that use technology to offer a personalized, flexible insurance experience online.

NEXT helps over half a million small businesses nationwide thrive by providing simple and tailored business insurance. As a vertically integrated, technology-led, full-stack insurer, NEXT provides an end-to-end digital experience for customers that includes writing policies, claims handling, pricing, servicing, and underwriting. The company has raised over $1.1 billion in venture capital funding, including a recent $265 million strategic investment from Allstate and Allianz X .

About NEXT Insurance

NEXT Insurance is transforming small business insurance with simple, digital coverage tailored to the self-employed. Trusted by over 500,000 business owners, NEXT offers policies that are easy to buy and provides 24/7 access to Certificates of Insurance, additional insured, and more, with no extra fees. Revolutionizing a historically complicated insurance industry, NEXT utilizes AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, has received a total of $1.1 billion in venture capital funding, is rated "A- Excellent" by AM Best and has been recognized by CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Fintech 50, Inc.'s Best-Led Companies, and Forbes Best StartUp Employers. For more information, visit NEXTInsurance.com. Stay up to date on the latest with NEXT on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

Media Contact

Kerry Ogata

Director of Corporate Communications

301-717-4224

[email protected]

SOURCE NEXT Insurance