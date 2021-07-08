NeXt Introduces a Planet-Friendly Personal Air Vehicle for the Masses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeXt, an advanced air mobility startup, unveils iFLY, an all-new, all-electric vertical takeoff and landing personal air vehicle created for safe, convenient and planet-friendly transportation. NeXt is seeking an investment partner for funding iFLY, which has undergone extensive successful proof-of-concept flight testing and has recently been awarded United States Patent 10,427,790.

Electric Vertical Takeoff And Landing Personal Air Vehicle

If you ask anyone what superpower they wish they had, the ability to fly ranks right up there at the top of the list, and it's one of the oldest and most enduring human aspirations. iFLY takes flying to new heights by making it simple and safe for everyone.

iFLY engages users with a powerful and intuitive mobile companion app. Users simply tap a map to select a destination landing site using the touchscreen on their iOS or Android mobile device, which provides instructions to iFLY for a seamless and enjoyable autonomous flight experience to a destination without the need for pilot interaction in the traditional sense of conventional airplanes.

iFLY has eight propellers guarded in protective safety enclosures, eight electric motors that run on batteries and a comfortable passenger compartment. NeXt is currently exploring the possibility to qualify iFLY initially as a Powered Ultralight by the FAA so that no pilot's license will be required to fly.

iFLY provides a unique combination of high stability, high agility and destination flexibility with a powerful set of integrated safety features, including advanced redundant flight control systems.

iFLY automatically returns home or lands in a safe area, if necessary, in the event the battery approaches a minimum acceptable safe power level.

iFLY is the culmination of extensive development efforts. Its simplicity in design and multiple redundant flight systems allow it to fly safely with a motor out. It will also be provided with a ballistic parachute that automatically deploys in the event of an emergency.

Many large aerospace companies are pursuing the development of multi-passenger electric air taxis for use by well-heeled clientele, which leaves a massive void in the urban air mobility space by excluding availability for most people. We're thrilled that iFLY embraces our mission to make safe-electric personal air vehicles a reality for the masses while enhancing the future sustainability of our planet for generations to come. Investor inquiries: [email protected]

About NeXt:

NeXt is an advanced air mobility startup guided by four principles: a passion for invention in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology space, an obsession with safety, a commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. iFLY is one of several eVTOL-validated and proven concepts pioneered by NeXt and part of our mission to make personal air vehicles a reality for the masses and part of our greater long-term vision to enhance the sustainability of our planet for future generations.

iFLY YouTube video presentation URL: https://youtu.be/FDhb0m9jDtA

Web: https://NextUAS.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextUAS

Media Contact:

24x7 Email: [email protected]

