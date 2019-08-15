Next Level Administrators Promotes New President

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Administrators' parent company SUNZ Holdings, LLC CEO Steve Herrig named Andrew Price as the firm's new President today. Price formerly served as the company's Western Regional Claims Director since 2016.

"Andrew has done a phenomenal job managing the Western Region from our Dallas office. By introducing this new leadership dynamic, I am positive that this well-deserved promotion will enhance Next Level Administrators as a leader within the industry," said Herrig.

Price will replace former President Andy Olwert, who recently decided to step away after four years of successfully managing Next Level Administrators. During his time as President, Olwert helped the firm achieve a 50 state TPA capability with a strong infrastructure. In addition, he also helped the firm build a best-in-class data analytics capability (E3VA) and aided in driving improved results every year since the firm's establishment.

As President, Price will be responsible for managing and guiding the company's overall strategic planning, navigating the company's vision and mission and making sure that focused direction is communicated on a level that allows all employees to understand their individual roles. Additionally, he will be a driving force for new opportunities and relationships, aiding in the firm's continued expansion.

"Our data, analytics and the collaboration of our claims team work diligently to take our clients' results beyond industry standards. I am honored to receive this opportunity and look forward to our firm's continued growth and success," said Price.

Next Level Administrators is an affiliate working directly for SUNZ Holdings, LLC. On a national level, Next Level Administrators provides third party workers' compensation claims and program administration services, data analytics, and consulting services to insurers, program managers, self-insureds and captive programs. It's proprietary data vault product and risk management accountability model enables the integration of data from multiple platforms to provide the ability to benchmark historical results, set goals and objectives to lower total loss costs and track performance and accountability of all stakeholders.

Price fosters vast and comprehensive working knowledge of multiple jurisdictions in the workers' compensation industry with more than 28 years of claims adjusting, supervision, management and risk management experience. In the past, Price has been employed by the Texas Legislature and the Texas Division of Workers' Compensation. Price has gained extensive experience managing claims in industries such as construction, hospitals, municipalities, transportation and PEO/Temporary Staffing entities.

Price received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Regis in Denver. Moreover, he has obtained both the Associate of Risk Management (ARM) and Associate of Claims (AIC) designations and a Texas Workers' Compensation adjusting license. Price has served as both a carrier and employer representative in numerous administrative hearings and in Federal and State court proceedings. Price is also a certified Texas state trainer and has been a public speaker in several conferences and seminars.

This change in leadership is effective immediately. Price will be relocating to Florida from Dallas in the upcoming months.

About Next Level Administrators

Next Level Administrators is a national leader of goal-oriented solutions integrating data and people to provide claims administration services to carriers, program administrators, captives and self-insured employers. Next Level Administrators' data and service driven culture helps each unique client create a goal-oriented claims program that returns employees to work quickly and safely and reduce claim costs.

About SUNZ Holdings, LLC

SUNZ Holdings, LLC operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides policy administration, claims administration, and customer support services. SUNZ Holdings serves customers in the state of Florida.

