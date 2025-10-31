Next Level Apparel Names Brett Bjorkman as CEO, Ushering in the Next Chapter of Premium Blank Apparel

Bjorkman steps to the helm of the #1 wholesale provider of elevated, in-demand blank apparel.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Apparel ––a family-founded leader in supplying premium, ethically sourced blank apparel––today announced Brett Bjorkman as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of the founder and former CEO, Joe Simsoly.

Brett Bjorkman, CEO, Next Level Apparel

Bjorkman brings 30 years of experience across brand and wholesale, including roles at Nike, Boardriders, Augusta Sportswear, and, most recently, as Chief Operating Officer at Next Level Apparel, navigating everything from factory floors to boardrooms. His expertise spans operations, sourcing, risk management, and sustainability, with a track record of turning complex supply chains into lean, reliable, and ethical engines of growth.

"After decades of building Next Level Apparel, I'm proud to pass the baton to Brett, who brings the perfect balance of brand insight and operational rigor to this role," said Joe Simsoly, Founder and former CEO. "Over the past 18 months, he has immersed himself in every part of the company and is ready to lead us forward—continuing our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence. As I step into retirement, I do so knowing the company is in capable hands, and that Brett will honor our legacy while taking Next Level Apparel beyond what we ever imagined."

Bjorkman has already made an impact at Next Level Apparel, strengthening operational efficiency, streamlining processes, and reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and traceability. His focus ensures that every product meets the brand's high standards—delivering consistency, reliability, and transparency to distributors and customers.

"Premium is a behavior," added Bjorkman. "It's about doing things right, making products that last, and proving it. That philosophy guides every part of Next Level Apparel—from sourcing fabrics responsibly to serving customers—and will continue to shape the company as it grows, ensuring it remains the most trusted and responsive platform for premium blank apparel worldwide."

Under Brett's leadership, the company will continue expanding its footprint internationally, diversifying its supply chain for resilience, and strengthening partnerships with compliance and provenance organizations such as FLA, Altana, and Oritain.

With more than 500 employees across the U.S., Central America, the Dominican Republic, the EU, and Asia, Next Level Apparel has strengthened its leadership teams and operational capabilities, building a flexible, resilient supply chain and robust customer experience to support its global partners at every level.

About Next Level Apparel

Next Level Apparel, a family-founded pioneer in blank apparel for decades, is now the leading wholesale producer and seller of premium blanks. Inspired by high-end activewear, its craftsmanship and rigorous ethical sourcing—verified through leading programs such as FLA, Altana, Thread Trace, and Oritain—are made for movement and designed for timeless style. The company never compromises on quality for price, nor sacrifices customer service for scale, delivering the best return on investment for customers' businesses and the best cost per wear for their end consumers. With multiple custom fabrics engineered for all printing and embellishing needs, Next Level Apparel delivers flawless fit, ultimate printability, and unmatched quality control, designing products to last, reducing waste, and ensuring customers' brands get worn with pride for many years.

