Next Level CEO Danny O'Connell to Lead NAIFA-Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Next Level Insurance Agency, Danny O'Connell, has been elected President-Elect of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors - Texas (NAIFA-TX) for 2020 and will continue as President in 2021.

O'Connell has been on the organization's board since 2016, most recently as Secretary/Treasurer. Danny will follow former Texas Representative David Farabee of Wichita Falls. Previously, O'Connell served on the Board and as President of NAIFA-Dallas, which is the nation's largest local association of insurance and financial advisors.

"NAIFA-Texas is focused on protecting everyday Texans, the small business owner, families, and those who are trying to do the right thing for their future. Our clients rely on us to look out for their best interest, which is one of the reasons NAIFA-TX is the largest association of financial professionals in the state," said O'Connell.

O'Connell looks to continue to build on the history of NAIFA-TX while growing membership and political involvement. O'Connell believes NAIFA-TX has a responsibility to do more for both members and the consumers they serve. He looks forward to the next 2 years of advocating for Texans and continuing to promote their industry. Danny believes membership in professional associations like NAIFA-TX is one way advisors can differentiate themselves from larger national firms as it keeps members at the forefront of legislative issues.

NAIFA has given O'Connell the opportunity to work on federal healthcare issues with House Subcommittees in D.C. and he testified before the Texas House Subcommittee regarding balance billing issues in Texas to benefit consumers.

O'Connell is the CEO of Next Level Insurance Agency based in Dallas & Addison with a team that stretches from Florida to Colorado. His passion is focused on bringing creative solutions to employers to address the cost of health insurance and benefits. He received his undergraduate degrees in finance & history and an MBA from the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma. O'Connell has taught Economics and Marketing as an adjunct professor for a local college.

NAIFA's mission is to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of its members. Based in Austin, NAIFA-TX was founded in 1925 with membership spanning the state.

Contact: Danny O'Connell, 469-329-0777

SOURCE Next Level Insurance Agency

Related Links

nextlevel.agency

