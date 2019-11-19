Next Level Energy Inc. Announces New Subsidiary 'Eagle Labs Inc.' and Development of Rechargeable POD System for its Proprietary Caffeine Formula

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Energy Inc.—makers of Eagle Energy natural caffeine supplements—is pleased to announce the launch of Eagle Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary focussed on research and development of plant-based products and delivery systems. The initial focus is a rechargeable POD vaporizer to deliver Eagle Energy's proprietary caffeine formula. Projects on deck include plant-based products that induce sleep, alleviate headaches and reduce nausea.

"This is an exciting development for our brand," declared Founder, CEO Elliot Mashford. "In building Eagle Energy, the focus on product quality, safety and improving our technology has been paramount. It's been quite a journey with plenty of headaches and hurdles, and now that the brand is leading the caffeine vaporizer space, the timing is ideal to have a division focussed on innovating new platforms and products.

"Not only will this new, rechargeable POD vaporizer offer a great alternative for our Eagle Energy consumers, we have additional products in the works using ingredients like chamomile and willow bark to help with sleep, headaches and nausea. The common denominator is natural, plant-based alternatives."

Eagle Energy's natural ingredients—including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12—are delivered through a customized heating system, creating an inhalable calorie and sugar-free caffeine substitute to energy and coffee drinks. The new rechargeable POD system is expected to launch in 2020.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL ENERGY INC.

Since 2015, Vancouver, Canada based Next Level Energy Inc. has been developing alternative technologies for caffeine users based on over a decade of data on electronic vaporizer products. Determined to find a better, healthier system for consumers to get their energy boost, the company created Eagle Energy—the first and only inhalable energy supplement made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12. Eagle Energy is available in the United States at eagle.energy and through retail/online in Japan, China, Israel, South Korea, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

