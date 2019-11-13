Next Level Energy Inc. Reports 462% Revenue Gain from Sales of Eagle Energy Natural Caffeine Vaporizers

The growing global popularity of vaporizer products with over 40 million users, up from 7 million in 2011.

2018 launch in new international markets, including Japan , South Korea , Israel and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

, , and Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Continued research to improve quality and functionality resulting in increased repeat customers.

New strategic marketing partnerships increasing customer reach.

"It has been a record fiscal year for the company," states Founder, CEO Elliot Mashford. "Eagle Energy products have successfully established a consumer fit and following as a caffeine alternative. That's always been our objective, and as the first and only energy inhaler made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, we're now leading the caffeine alternative vaporizer space."

Mashford credits increased profitability to improved cash management and purchasing decisions as well as higher product margins.

In fiscal 2019/20, Next Level Energy Inc. is projecting C$6 million in sales based on:

Strategic emphasis on natural caffeine vaporizer positioning, separating the Eagle Energy brand from new regulatory bans being put in place for THC, CBC and nicotine products.

Continued strict adherence to regulatory compliance, including CE, FCC and RoHS certification standards.

Scaling retail presence and recurring wholesale revenue in Japan and the U.S.

and the U.S. Launch of new flavors and new vaporizer format in Japan and U.S.

and U.S. Increased direct to consumer spend to support retail sales as well as sales through Shopify, Amazon and Rakuten.

Eagle Energy Natural Caffeine Vaporizers currently function as a non-refillable, closed tank system—a refillable, open tank product is under development and expected to be launched in 2020. The combined vaporizer sector is predicted to reach a global market value of US$45 billion by 2023.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL ENERGY INC.

Since 2015, Vancouver, Canada based Next Level Energy Inc. has been developing alternative technologies for caffeine users based on over a decade of data on electronic vaporizer products. Determined to find a better, healthier system for consumers to get their energy boost, the company created Eagle Energy—the first and only energy inhaler made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12. Eagle Energy is available in the United States at eagle.energy and through retail/online in Japan, China, Israel, South Korea, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

SOURCE Next Level Energy Inc.

Related Links

https://eagle.energy/

