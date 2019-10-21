Next Level Insurance Agency Qualifies for National Association of Health Underwriters Soaring Eagle Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leading Producers Round Table (LRPT) of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) is proud to announce that Next Level Insurance Agency, under the direction & guidance of Danny O'Connell, has qualified to receive the association's prestigious Soaring Eagle Award.

The Soaring Eagle Award is the highest honor given by LPRT to recognize members of the National Association of Health Underwriters who have achieved the greatest success in demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service.

The Next Level team has achieved this Award in 3 consecutive years, earning the distinction each year they have been in operation.

"Danny O'Connell exemplifies the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers such important resources and advocates for American consumers," said Janet Trautwein, CEO, NAHU. "He has worked tirelessly on behalf of countless clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need."

Next Level is known for bringing forward thinking solutions to the market place which drive better outcomes, deliver higher standards of care and lower costs. Next Level primarily serves companies from start-up to 400 employees with their niche in the 10-150 employer market. For more information on Next Level Insurance agency please call (469) 329-0777.

The National Association of Health Underwriters is composed of over 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for thousands of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, DC.

SOURCE Next Level Insurance Agency