Next Level Medical Launches Multi-City Food Drive to Support Texas Families

Donations Accepted at All Locations in Houston, Beaumont, Austin, and San Antonio

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Medical announced today a multi-city food drive to support Texas families experiencing rising food insecurity. Many households across the state have faced delayed or reduced food assistance this fall, increasing strain on families already managing high grocery costs and limited access to nutritious food. From November 30 through December 13, all Next Level Urgent Care clinics across Houston, Beaumont, Austin, and San Antonio will serve as donation drop-off locations for a variety of shelf-stable food items.

"Our clinics see firsthand how financial and food-access challenges affect the health of our communities," said Dr. Juliet Breeze, CEO and Founder of Next Level Medical. "This food drive is one way we can step in and support families who may be struggling this season."

Houston & Beaumont: Supporting Kids' Meals

In the Houston and Beaumont regions, Next Level Medical is partnering with Kids' Meals, a nonprofit that delivers free, healthy meals directly to the homes of children facing food insecurity.

Requested items include:

Whole-grain cereal (bags or boxes)

Dried fruit

Nuts

These items help support the daily preparation of nutritious meals for the more than 11,000 preschoolers - and their older siblings during school breaks - that Kids' Meals serves. Beyond meals, Kids' Meals connects families with vital services and support to help break the cycle of poverty.

Austin: Supporting Hutto Resource Center

Austin-area clinics will collect donations for the Hutto Resource Center, which provides food and essential items to families in need.

Most-needed items include:

Canned proteins (tuna, chicken, ham/spam, beef)

Canned soups

Breakfast items such as cereal and oatmeal

Feminine Hygiene Products

Dry dog/cat food

San Antonio: Supporting the San Antonio Food Bank

San Antonio clinics will support the San Antonio Food Bank, whose most-requested items include:

Canned meats

Peanut butter

Canned fruits & vegetables

Whole-grain foods

Baby food & diapers

Other high-need nonperishables

"Next Level Medical has a long-standing commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities," said Don Stelly, President of Next Level Medical. "Food insecurity is a serious health issue, and we are proud to stand with our nonprofit partners to support children and families across the state."

Donation Details

Dates: November 30 – December 13

Where: Any Next Level Urgent Care location in Houston, Beaumont, Austin, or San Antonio

What to Donate: Nonperishable food items based on partner needs

For a full list of clinic locations, visit www.NextLevelUrgentCare.com.

About Next Level Medical

Next Level Medical is one of Texas' fastest-growing healthcare organizations, delivering a modern, efficient, and patient-centered experience across urgent care, occupational medicine, and primary care access. Its network of Next Level Urgent Care centers provides rapid, affordable medical care for individuals and families, while its Occupational Medicine and Workers' Compensation program offers employers comprehensive injury management, regulatory compliance support, and streamlined return-to-work services. Through Next Level Prime, the organization offers a forward-thinking membership model that reduces healthcare costs and expands access to timely primary care and weight-management programs. With ongoing expansion across major Texas markets, Next Level Medical remains committed to raising the bar for accessible, high-value healthcare.

