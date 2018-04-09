Next-Level Mobile Ordering: Xevo to Speak and Demonstrate Connected Automotive Merchant Platform at Restaurant Leadership Conference 2018

Xevo Market launched at the end of 2017 as a part of Marketplace from GM and is already live in millions of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles. Seamless in-vehicle connectivity allows restaurant partners to extend their customer relationships into millions of vehicles, drive adoption of loyalty programs, and leverage real-time data to deliver timely services. Customers are able to order their favorite food and drinks from the car and have it waiting for them when they arrive, and even make a dinner reservation from the comfort of their vehicle. With Xevo Market, new services and features can be added via over-the-air (OTA) updates, so restaurant partners can be operational and available in-vehicle to consumers very quickly. The industry-leading commerce platform transforms and streamlines omni-channel mobile food ordering and pick-up, delivering a consumer experience that is efficient, convenient, and delicious.

"The Xevo Market platform creates an opportunity for restaurant brands to reach customers directly in their cars with convenient, highly contextual services. Market's innovative technology enables smarter, safer, more productive journeys, and makes it possible for our restaurant partners to give consumers the conveniences they want and need in their busy lives," said Dan Gittleman, CEO, Xevo. "We are pleased to work with our partners at Applebee's and IHOP to take mobile order-ahead and curbside pick-up capabilities to the next level with this truly mobile connected-car platform."

"At Dine Brands, we believe that technology is at its best when it facilitates the needs of our guests, whenever and wherever they choose to dine with us. Our partnership with Xevo and General Motors' connected automobile capability is an example of our commitment to deliver seamless, integrated technology to support our guests' ability to access our delicious IHOP and Applebee's food and provide exceptional dining experiences," said Adrian Butler, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Dine Brands Global.

Xevo will be showcasing Xevo Market during the Restaurant Leadership Conference 2018, April 15-18 in Phoenix, Arizona, and discussing Market during a Q&A with Xevo's EVP of Strategic Partnerships, Timo Bauer, on Wednesday, April 18th at 10am.

To experience Xevo Market's innovative technology in person or to schedule a time to meet with Xevo at the show, please contact market@xevo.com.

About Xevo

Xevo Inc. is a trusted Tier-1 automotive software supplier deployed in millions of vehicles worldwide. Xevo solutions for cloud, car, and mobile devices leverage computer vision, machine learning, and data analytics to continuously create, test, and deploy new AI models that improve performance, safety, and driver experiences. Xevo's Journeyware suite of automotive products seamlessly connects drivers and their vehicles to mobile applications, content, and services. Xevo Market, its merchant-to-driver platform, connects customers with their favorite brands by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. Xevo technology is licensed in vehicle systems worldwide to several of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For more information, visit www.xevo.com .

