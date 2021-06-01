Next Level of Immediate Care Services is Just a Phone Call Away

IMA's 'Dial-Me-First' Program Provides Patients with Access to Immediate Physician Care

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- IMA Medical Group, a leading independent provider of high-quality primary care services in Central Florida, introduces Dial-Me-First, a convenient service offering patients access to immediate attention by first-class clinicians. The service enables IMA physicians to determine whether their patients can easily be treated over the phone or sent to the nearest IMA location for a consult. Patients that need immediate medical attention will be connected by their physician to the nearest hospital or advised to visit the nearest emergency department.

"Dial-Me-First is another way of providing our patients with the next level of urgent care services virtually around the clock ", said Dr. Maria Vasquez, MD. "This service enables them to connect with someone from the comfort of their own home that can easily access their medical records and assess their immediate medical need oftentimes avoiding a trip to the emergency room."

With Dial-Me-First, IMA patients will have on-demand access to IMA's group of physicians. When needed, patients should call 1-855-DIALME1ST (1-855-342-5631) or their IMA office number to speak to an IMA physician for evaluation of their medical needs. Dial-Me-First phone service is available to patients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This service was designed to care for patients that are experiencing non-life-threatening conditions including high pressure, abdominal pain, dizziness, discomfort when urinating, low back pain, among other conditions.

What IMA Patients Can Expect:

Calls answered by doctors

Personalized VIP service

High-quality care that patients can trust

Access to care outside of regular business hours

Minimal wait time

Transportation if needed to nearest IMA Medical Center

Direct hospitalization if deemed necessary

Attention to respiratory, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular medical concerns

Pain management

Coordination of care including urgent labs, imaging and specialist appointments

"We are thrilled to serve our patients with an innovative way to address their immediate medical concerns, said Leo Perez Saba, VP of Medical Management. "Convenient access to our physicians when needed is now a phone call away no matter the time of day."

*List of conditions not appropriate for Dial-Me-First include:

Sudden or unexplained loss of consciousness.

Signs of a heart attack, such as sudden/severe chest pain or pressure.

Signs of a stroke, such as numbness of face, arm or leg on one side of the body; difficulty talking; sudden loss of vision.

Severe shortness of breath.

High fever with stiff neck, mental confusion and/or difficulty breathing.

Coughing up or vomiting blood.

Cut or wound that won't stop bleeding.

Possible broken bones.

Poisoning.

Stab wounds.

Sudden, severe abdominal pain.

Trauma to the head.

Suicidal feelings.

Partial or total amputation of the limb.

Patients experiencing any of these serious symptoms should call 911 immediately or proceed to the nearest hospital emergency room.

