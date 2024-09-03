NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC Expands Mexico-Focused Resources

NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC has hired Eleazar Longoria to focus on expanding its growing client base in Mexico and to better support global organizations who are reshoring to Mexico.

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT LEVEL Partners (NLP), a leading business transformation consultancy, today announced the hiring of Eleazar Longoria to expand the firm's growing footprint in Mexico and bolster its reshoring and nearshoring capabilities.

NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC has hired Eleazar Longoria to focus on expanding its growing client base in Mexico. Post this Eleazar Longoria, Vice President at NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC

With over 25 years of experience in high-volume manufacturing operations, Eleazar brings a wealth of expertise in driving operational excellence and implementing Lean transformation initiatives. His extensive background in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods sectors, coupled with his deep understanding of the Mexican manufacturing landscape, makes him an invaluable asset to NLP and its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eleazar to the team," said Ronica Bowen, Principal at NEXT LEVEL Partners. "His deep experience in Mexican manufacturing coupled with his Lean expertise is a perfect fit for our growing client base. With many of our global clients already operating in Mexico or considering reshoring options, Eleazar's local presence will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value and driving operational excellence for our clients."

Prior to joining NLP, Eleazar held leadership positions at prominent companies such as Delphi and Kasco, where he successfully managed large-scale manufacturing operations, implemented Lean initiatives, and optimized supply chain performance. His proven track record in driving operational excellence and his ability to build high-performing teams align perfectly with NLP's commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients.

Eleazar's deep understanding of the Mexican market, coupled with his fluency in both English and Spanish, positions him as a key resource for companies seeking to optimize their operations in Mexico. His expertise in Lean methodologies, including value stream mapping, kaizen events, and standardized work, will be instrumental in helping clients achieve their reshoring and nearshoring goals.

About NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC:

NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC is a business transformation consulting firm that empowers organizations to achieve sustainable profitable growth. By applying Lean principles originating in the Toyota Production System, NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC helps companies develop new, breakthrough, capabilities that redefine how value is delivered to customers. Led by former executive-level Danaher professionals, their team of experienced Lean Practitioners provide customized solutions that optimize processes, enhance performance, and drive transformative change. To learn more, visit www.nextlevelpartners.com/.

Media Contact :

Darlene Kober, Principal

NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC

[email protected]

www.nextlevelpartners.com

1.877.657.5326

SOURCE NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC