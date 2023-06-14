NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC Principal Eric Lussier Honored as a PEX Network Top 50 Leader in Operational Excellence

News provided by

NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC

14 Jun, 2023, 12:23 ET

NAPLES, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC, (NLP) a business transformation consulting firm, is thrilled to announce that Eric Lussier, Principal, has been recognized as one of PEX Network's Top 50 People Leading Operational Excellence around the world in 2023. This prestigious accolade celebrates Lussier's exceptional contributions to the field of operational excellence and his significant impact on driving transformative change within organizations.

Continue Reading
Eric Lussier, Principal at NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC
Eric Lussier, Principal at NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC

The PEX Network's list showcases distinguished individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in spearheading initiatives that have revolutionized the way businesses operate. These initiatives lead to improved efficiency, innovation, and sustained growth.

With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years, Lussier has consistently applied Lean and continuous improvement practices across various departments, including quality, human resources, sales, leadership, and product development. His expertise in Lean methodologies and change management has made him a trusted advisor in various industrial corporations before joining NLP. His insights have supported the transformational journey of businesses in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, logistics, and hospitality.

"When leaders embark on Lean management approaches, they must establish the tone at the top and model the behaviors they want to see. The two most famous words of leaders should be "follow me" where they are setting the example by being actively involved in the continuous improvement process," said Lussier. "That is why we, as leaders, must go see for ourselves firsthand the challenges and opportunities to make improvements. Furthermore, we need to participate and model the behaviors desired, including Kaizen participation on our own."

NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC congratulates Eric Lussier on this well-deserved recognition as a PEX Network Top 50 Leader in Operational Excellence. For more information on NLP and to connect with Eric Lussier, please visit www.nextlevelpartners.com/.

About NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC:
NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC is a business transformation consulting firm that empowers organizations to achieve sustainable profitable growth. By applying Lean principles originating in the Toyota Production System, NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC helps companies develop new, breakthrough, capabilities that redefine how value is delivered to customers. Led by former executive-level Danaher professionals, their team of experienced Lean Practitioners provide customized solutions that optimize processes, enhance performance, and drive transformative change. To learn more, visit www.nextlevelpartners.com/.

Media Contact:
Darlene Kober, Principal
NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC
[email protected]
www.nextlevelpartners.com
1.877.657.5326

SOURCE NEXT LEVEL Partners®, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.