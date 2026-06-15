Next Level Performance Founder and Chairman Jim Dittman Named a 2026 NJBIZ Icon Honoree

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Performance is proud to announce that founder and chairman Jim Dittman has been named a 2026 NJBIZ Icon Honoree.

The NJBIZ Icon Awards recognize outstanding business leaders whose professional accomplishments, depth of experience, and longstanding commitment have helped shape New Jersey's business community. Honorees are selected for their leadership, innovation, and lasting impact across a range of industries, as well as for the example they set for future generations of professionals.

This recognition is especially meaningful to Next Level Performance because it reflects the values and long-term vision that have shaped the company since its founding 50 years ago. Jim's leadership has helped build a culture centered on innovation, integrity, and lasting client partnerships, and this honor celebrates the impact of that legacy both within the organization and across the broader business community.

"It is an honor to be recognized by NJBIZ alongside so many respected leaders who have helped shape the business community in New Jersey," Jim says. "This recognition reflects not only my journey, but the dedication of the talented people, trusted clients, and valued partners who have been part of our story over the past half century. I look forward to continuing building lasting impact through innovation, service, and strong relationships."

The company is also sharing reflections on the leadership principles and creative thinking that have shaped its journey through a dedicated blog post campaign. In What 50 Years of Leadership Taught Me About Building a Company That Lasts, Jim reflects on the values, trust, and long-term vision that have guided the company's growth, while What 50 Years of Incentive Travel Taught Me About Creativity highlights the importance of originality, collaboration, and creating meaningful experiences for clients. Together, these reflections reinforce why this recognition is so fitting, underscoring the principles that have defined Next Level Performance's impact on clients, colleagues, and the broader business community.

About Next Level Performance

As Next Level Performance proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the company continues to lead the way in the design and implementation of sales incentives, employee recognition, and meetings and event solutions. Our sales incentives and customer loyalty programs, employee recognition and engagement programs, and strategic travel and events improve the performance of the employee groups, sales teams, channel partners, and customers that matter most to your business. Our solutions are grounded in strategic thinking, a full suite of customizable technology solutions, data-driven recommendations, and a passion for Collaboration, Accountability, Respect for others, Ethical behavior, and exceptional Service to our clients, teammates, and communities. For more visit www.nxlperformance.com.

To see the entire NJBIZ 2026 Icon honoree list, visit the NJBIZ website.

Connect with Next level Performance:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/next-level-performance-a-dittman-company/

https://www.facebook.com/NXLPerformance

https://www.instagram.com/travelswithnextlevel/

SOURCE Next Level Performance