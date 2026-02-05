Next Level Performance Highlights a Year of Community Impact and Charitable Engagement in 2025

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Performance announced the results of its 2025 community outreach efforts, marking another year of meaningful service aligned with the company's CARES Value of Service to Our Community. The organization's dedication was recently recognized as a "Business of the Year" finalist in the Corporate Citizen category by NJBiz, a testament to its ongoing impact and leadership in the community. Through its annual HOPE Week initiative and ongoing support of nonprofit partners nationwide, the organization continued its longstanding commitment to giving back.

HOPE Week 2025: A Focus on "Close to Home"

Each year, HOPE Week brings teammates together for a coordinated week of service based at the company's New Brunswick headquarters. In 2025, the theme "Close to Home" emphasized supporting organizations serving local families and children. Efforts benefited include Rutgers Food Pantry, Ronald McDonald House, Children's Specialized Hospital, and New Brunswick Public Schools.

Throughout the week, employees engaged in activities designed to reinforce the organization's service-focused culture with team challenges that unlocked company-sponsored donations and assembled stuffed animals for pediatric patients. Representatives from Children's Specialized Hospital visited the office to share insights on how contributions directly support the children and families they serve.

Year-Round Support of Community Organizations

Beyond HOPE Week, Next Level Performance provided support throughout the year to a broad range of charitable partners, including by providing each team member with $100 annually to donate to a charity of their choice. Benefiting organizations included:

Covenant House

Urban Promise of Wilmington

Baking Memories 4 Kids

Feeding America

Lifesource

Elijah's Promise

Community FoodBank of New Jersey (including monetary support and Women Fighting Hunger Luncheon sponsorship)

Lady Dukes Foundation

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (Little Heroes Prom sponsor)

Noah's Ark Animal Workshop

Barnabas Children's Hospital

Anchor House

Wreaths Across America

Give Kids the World

Meals on Wheels

Watershed Institute

American Cancer Society

Nashville Rescue

Megan Shulman Foundation

Continued Commitment to Service

"For nearly five decades, our teammates have upheld a strong tradition of serving others. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2026, we are especially excited to celebrate this milestone year through continued contributions and ongoing community support," shares Dave Dittman, President of Next Level Performance, "Our team continues to demonstrate the power of shared purpose, and we are proud to support organizations that lift communities and change lives."

About Next Level Performance

Next Level Performance is a recognized industry leader in the design and implementation of sales incentives, channel loyalty, employee recognition programs, meetings, and events. Since 1976, the company has been committed to helping clients inspire excellence through strategic program design, technology solutions, and a culture grounded in Collaboration, Accountability, Respect, Ethical Behavior, and Service. Visit our website to learn more.

SOURCE Next Level Performance