Next Level Private Launches as a $850 Million Independent Fiduciary RIA

HARRISON, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Private, formerly affiliated with UBS as Mitchell WealthCare, proudly announces that in order to better serve its clients, it has become a fully independent registered investment advisor (RIA). The eight-person firm has $850 million in assets under management and offers a full range of financial services including goals-based planning, fiduciary advice, and financial advocacy.

"My team and I get to the office every day asking ourselves, 'what can we do today to make life better for our clients?' Now as an independent RIA and fiduciary, we are free from previous proprietary constraints and have a lot more available to us in terms of research, investment solutions and technology that can put our clients in a better financial position," explained Barry Mitchell, Founder and Managing Director, Next Level Private. "We take tremendous pride in the fact that our clients are like family. Our new independent RIA structure puts us in a better position to help them continue to drive towards financial independence which provides them the ability to lead more impactful lives."

Barry Mitchell began his financial services career in 1987 with Merrill Lynch and became a financial advisor with Oppenheimer & Co. in 1988. He later held positions with a number of respected companies including Dean Witter Reynolds, Wachovia Securities and Merrill Lynch before joining UBS in 2011. He is a Chartered Retirement Plan Counselor (CRPC®), Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist (CRPS®) and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP®) and has moved up in the ranks on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list every year since 2018, landing in the #9 spot for 2021.

Joining him at Next Level Private is his entire team from Mitchell WealthCare: Managing Director of Client Engagement Jenny Piche; Senior Financial Advocate Gary Raniolo II, a Certified Exit Plan Advisor (CEPA); Director of Client Experience Maggie Smith; Client Advocate Jennifer Galli; Investment Strategist Phil Johanson; and Financial Advocate Nick Mariano. Also joining Next Level Private is Kate Bluvol, CPA, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer.

As an independent RIA, Next Level Private has access to a full spectrum of financial research, planning resources, and product offerings that were unavailable at their previous firm in order to find the best options for each client at the fairest price. The Next Level Private process starts with creation of a Financial Freedom Roadmap. From there, the team moves on to wealth accumulation strategies, banking solutions and services, risk analysis and finally, building a memorable legacy.

"Next Level Private is all about increasing impact and giving back to our community," Mitchell continues. "Beyond helping our clients gain security and financial freedom, we want to help them create the fulfilling and purposeful life they've always envisioned. Our goal is to make each and every client feel like they are part of a family and a community. We've been fortunate and feel that part of our mission is to give back, so we'll be donating a portion of Next Level Private's profits every year to charity as well."

About Next Level Private

Next Level Private, LLC is an independent investment advisory firm headquartered in the Westchester County town of Harrison, NY. Next Level Private offers a full range of financial services based on holistic financial planning including asset allocation, risk assessment, banking services and philanthropic advice. The firm was created to help successful people find security and progress toward financial independence. As a fiduciary, Next Level Private answers only to our clients and serves their best interests with a focus on finding solutions, not selling products. For more information, please visit nxtprivate.com.

