Next Level Social Impact Uses X4Impact Insights to Shape Grantmaking

EDMONDS, Wash., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact , the leading Insights-as-a-Service company in the Nonprofit and Tech for Good sector honored by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea, is providing a new perspective for Next Level Social Impact on a mission to address persistent inequities in Greater Boston through impact-driven philanthropy.

Nine of every ten philanthropic dollars in Massachusetts goes to the largest one percent of nonprofits. This leaves many Commonwealth nonprofits doing exceptional work without access to needed resources. Next Level plays a vital role in addressing this gap by providing highly customized, easily accessible strategic guidance and financial support to a carefully selected portfolio of high-impact nonprofits.

Next Level Social Impact used a regional landscape analysis from X4Impact to understand the growth trajectory and sizing of 82,000 nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts. X4Impact detailed segmentation by the size of the nonprofit, tenure, geography, UN SDG, and focus area helped narrow down the target list to 2,200 organizations with a total of $2B in annual revenue, staffed by 15,900 employees and over 346,000 volunteers.

To further inform their strategy, an X4Impact Service Desert Map™ showcased the zip codes in Greater Boston with a scarcity of Human Services nonprofits and a large number of households in need of social assistance, so-called "Service Deserts."

"There are over 30,000 grantmaking organiztions in the US working hard to make decisions about place-based philanthropy with limited resources," said Luis Salazar, co-founder X4Impact. "We are proud to partner with Next Level Social Impact to answer important questions about nonprofits in the Greater Boston area as a blueprint for other communities to follow."

Next Level Social Impact provides flexible, multi-year funding for Massachusetts nonprofit organizations, strategic guidance, customized resources, and social capital. Thanks to the landscape report from X4Impact, they saved months of data gathering work, combing through online forms and fragmented data sources to understand the landscape of opportunity. The organization's leadership team was able to validate their hypotheses related to nonprofit size and tenure as key characteristics to inform their giving strategy.

"We have spent a lot of time trying to find the right data to best inform our work supporting the local nonprofit sector," said Ranjini Govender, Chief Partnerships Officer, Next Level Social Impact. "We are fortunate to have found X4Impact! Their Landscape Analysis provided actionable data insights in a streamlined, easily digestible format."

The Next Level Social Impact team will use the X4Impact insights to partner with local funders in addressing the identified areas of need. A funder collaborative convening is in the works to bring shared understanding around the power of X4Impact insights to inform local impact-driven philanthropic strategies.

