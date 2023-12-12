Leading P&C Insurance Solutions Provider Strengthens Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Solutions (NLS), a premier provider of cutting-edge solutions to top Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Carriers, proudly announces the appointment of Thomas Westhoff as Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. In his new role, Westhoff will spearhead NLS's global sales and marketing department, driving strategic initiatives to propel the company into its next phase of accelerated growth.

Next Level Solutions Welcomes Thomas& Westhoff as Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Bringing over two decades of executive experience in the insurance and financial technology sector, Thomas Westhoff is poised to play a pivotal role in steering NLS towards new heights. His extensive industry knowledge and proven track record in sales leadership make him an ideal fit for the company as it continues to expand its market presence.

Chris Sawyer, Founder and CEO of NLS, expressed confidence in Westhoff's capabilities, stating, "Tom is an industry powerhouse with more than 20 years in the insurance and financial technology sector. His deep industry expertise and sales leadership are perfect for Next Level Solutions as we continue to rapidly scale the company."

Sawyer further emphasized Westhoff's strategic alignment with NLS's vision of becoming a trusted partner to clients, stating, "Tom's passion for building successful long-term relationships aligns perfectly with our vision to be a partner, not just a provider, to our clients and the P&C industry. His background of successfully partnering with clients to understand their business objectives and leverage technology as a means to achieve them will deepen the value we bring to our clients."

Before joining NLS, Westhoff served as the Vice President of Sales and Services at Practifi, where he played a crucial role in achieving significant growth targets. Prior to Practifi, Westhoff dedicated over nine years to Hearsay Systems, where he led sales and sales operations, contributing to the acquisition of over 150 customers.

Thomas Westhoff's career also includes senior management and sales positions at Insuresoft, LexisNexis, and Progressive Insurance, showcasing a rich history of leadership and success in the insurance industry.

NLS anticipates that Westhoff's wealth of experience will contribute substantially to the company's continued success and market leadership. This strategic addition to the team marks a significant milestone for Next Level Solutions as it propels forward in its commitment to delivering innovative and tailored solutions to the P&C insurance sector.

About Next Level Solutions: Next Level Solutions (NLS) is a leading provider of innovative solutions to top Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Carriers. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on client partnerships, NLS delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to drive efficiency and success in the ever-evolving insurance landscape.

