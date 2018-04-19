Next Level Trainings, Central Ohio members raise $180,000 in 24 days

Local Matters works diligently to provide life-changing nutritional education to over 14,000 children, adults, and families each year. It is a Columbus, Ohio-based non-profit that works to ensure that everyone has the necessary skills and resources to eat well, feed their families, and to manage their health. Local Matters' mission is to build healthier communities and combat diabetes and other diet-related diseases through food education, access, and advocacy.

The leadership team hit the ground running at the start of the campaign by making an audacious declaration to raise $175,000 for Local Matters. They held multiple events to raise money such as a Leprechaun Shop Hop on St. Patrick's Day, a Gourmet Gala with silent auction, profit-sharing events, and held multiple flash mobs to garner attention for the cause.

In addition to raising $180,629 for Local Matters, the Next Level leadership team:

sourced 347 tangible goods including irrigation lines, produce sinks, and furniture

renovated the Local Matters offices and educational kitchen

spent over 3,000 volunteer hours working on the project

Michelle Moskowitz Brown, Executive Director at Local Matters, emphasized the true impact of this support: "The efforts that you, as students in Next Level Trainings, are providing is a true blessing that many non-profits don't get to experience. Knowing we have this windfall of funds is making a truly massive and transformational impact in our organization."

Next Level Trainings is a leadership organization that supports individuals and teams in unlocking their power, passion, and purpose with transformational emotional intelligence trainings and workshops. Drawing on theories from psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, sociology, and organizational development, these innovative trainings are proven to make substantial and sustainable improvements within a graduates' personal and professional life.

