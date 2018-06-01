Next Level Trainings leadership group raises $224,673 in 27 days to fight child sex trafficking in Central Ohio

"Through our leadership curriculum, we learned how to stretch ourselves far beyond what we thought was possible," says Kristy Meyer, community service co-captain, "We knew as a class that we wanted to make an impact. We agreed that no girl or boy should ever be faced with sex trafficking and have their innocence stolen from them. When we learned roughly 1,000 kids are trafficked in Ohio a year, we knew we had to do something."

Along with supporting Gracehaven in fundraising, participants in Next Level Trainings:

collected 2,355 tangible items such as beds, dressers, desks, gift cards, bus passes, makeup, and outdoor furniture

handmade 201 blankets to support once-trafficked girls who are currently in a Gracehaven rehabilitation home

made construction improvements at the house with materials being donated entirely from local construction businesses

contributed 4,665 volunteer hours

held two advocacy and fundraising events

"We are so grateful that Next Level Trainings chose Gracehaven to provide a whirlwind of support in this capacity," said Terri Foltz, Director of Gracehaven. "The commitment and generosity of the Next Level Trainings team has been inspirational and has made a massive impact on these kids' lives. We are so honored to be blessed with this unexpected and incredibly powerful gift from these community members."

Next Level Trainings is a leadership organization that supports individuals and teams in unlocking their power, passion, and purpose with transformational emotional intelligence training and workshops. Drawing on theories from psychology, linguistics, neuroscience, sociology, and organizational development, these innovative trainings are proven to make substantial and sustainable improvements within a graduates' personal and professional life.

