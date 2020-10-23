Next Level Urgent Care Expands Employer Health & Wellness Program Offerings

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC expands its health and wellness program offerings to include additional mental health resources and a comprehensive return to work COVID-19 safety program, supporting the specific needs of organizations resuming full onsite operations.

Recognized by both the Houston Chronicle and Better Business Bureau for exemplary service and business practices in healthcare 2020, the organization now boasts 16 urgent care clinics and six employee health and wellness programs across the greater Houston area. The organization continues to meet community challenges head-on – addressing the evolving needs of families, employees, and employers alike.

According to Allyson Cooper, vice president of business development for Next Level Urgent Care, the relationships established with employers over the years is key to developing effective employer programs.

"Because we have worked so closely with area businesses and school districts in establishing innovative, customizable and cost-effective solutions, we are able to quickly develop return to work COVID-19 Safety Programs that are both comprehensive in scope yet flexible to accommodate the evolving nature of this pandemic," said Cooper.

"This is truly what sets our employer programs apart, our relationships and understanding of not only the specific organizational operations and unique challenges of our program partners, but also of the employee population within each," she added.

The Next Level Urgent Care employer programs are a collaborative effort to ensure, through accessible, quality health care and resources, a healthy workforce and overall greater well-being in the workplace.

The programs, known collectively as Next Level WorX, are developed to meet the needs of each organization and have helped reduce the number of employee sick days and worker's compensation costs. Additionally, the preventative components of the new return to work COVID-19 Safety Program are helping to ensure confidence in and continuity of operations while navigating through the pandemic.

All Next Level Urgent Care clinics provide advanced diagnostic equipment and a vast array of urgent care health services for every member of the family – with extended hours seven days a week.

Call 281.783.8162 or email [email protected] to learn more about the Next Level WorX employer services and programs.

About Next Level Urgent Care

The largest and fastest-growing woman-owned Urgent Care organization in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care, LLC and its family of 16 urgent care and six onsite employee health and wellness clinics are the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.

