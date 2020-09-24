Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Named Best Urgent Care in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC reaches another milestone, securing the Houston Chronicle's "Best of the Best 2020" award as determined by the community.

The organization, which grew to 15 urgent care clinics, its newest in Baytown, and six onsite employee health and wellness clinics since opening its doors just seven years ago, has garnered the support of the communities it serves and vast network of partners and health leaders with which it works.

"We are so honored to receive this award. It confirms that we're doing something right – for healthcare, for the community, and for the families who need both quality and affordable healthcare that accommodates their schedules and lifestyles," said Juliet Breeze MD, founder and CEO.

The community choice awards, established by the Houston Chronicle, solicited nominations from Houstonians for organizations spanning 204 categories. Next Level Urgent Care was recognized among the best in the Healthcare category.

Breeze, a primary care physician and business leader, recognized the need for a new business model combining convenient and affordable healthcare following a visit to an ER clinic with one of her four children.

"The sticker shock from the cost of that ER visit and overall process was the impetus for Next Level Urgent Care. I believed things could be done better, so we set out to do that," Breeze added.

Improving healthcare is a shared goal among the entire Next Level Urgent Care team, which continues to utilize technology to improve access to healthcare and facilitate continuity of care through its physician network.

The organization, which was among one of the first urgent care clinics to provide COVID-19 testing and a "return to work safety program," is also leading COVID-19 clinical research in the urgent care setting. The effort supports the eventual development of COVID-19 treatment and prevention protocols – contributing to a broader effort to improve therapeutic treatments while awaiting an approved vaccine.

All clinics provide onsite x-ray and other diagnostic equipment as well as a range of healthcare services - from broken bones and lacerations to ear, nose and throat conditions, gastrointestinal disorders and women's health issues, with extended hours seven days a week. The clinics also offer occupational health services, and employer healthcare support programs.

Call for more information on services and programs, 281.783.8162.

