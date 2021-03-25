Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Welcomes Jeremy Behling, New Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC welcomes Jeremy Behling as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its growing organization.

Behling, who has spent the past 10 years providing leadership and strategic support for multi-site healthcare organizations across Florida, including Florida Cancer Specialists, Davita Healthcare Partners and Water's Edge Dermatology, will help the Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) leadership team maximize its value to partners, providers and patients.

New Next Level Urgent Care Chief Operating Officer (COO)

His extensive experience in financial management, business development and process improvement will ensure continuity of quality, affordable healthcare delivery to the communities Next Level serves.

According to Behling, his focus as COO is to drive Next Level Urgent Care's new PRIME program as well as oversee the strategic growth of the company.

"We want to be part of the solution. The Next Level leadership team is working to quickly identify the needs of the community and address them with the most effective solutions. Remaining eminently flexible is key for continued growth and success," said Behling.

"The entrepreneurial spirit and drive to find creative solutions to problems that our communities face is refreshing and what sets this organization apart. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Houston community," added Behling.

According to Next Level Urgent Care Founder and CEO Juliet Breeze MD, Behling will play a critical role in the organization's effort to improve the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the greater Houston area, as well as help navigate the internal challenges of rapid growth within a dynamic healthcare environment.

"We are very pleased to have Jeremy join our team. We have a shared vision for better healthcare delivery and commitment to the communities we serve," said Breeze.

"His strategic leadership experience in healthcare will ensure that we not only have a great organization capable of rapid growth to meet changing needs but also a business model that works for insurance providers, employers and patients alike," she added.

Behling obtained a BS in microbiology and biology from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL, and an MBA from Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. He and his family recently relocated to Houston.

Among one of his first initiatives, the Next Level PRIME program is a primary care program offered directly to employers, serving as an additional cost-free healthcare benefit to their employees.

Contact Next Level Urgent Care for more information on services and programs, or call 281.783.8162.

Media Contact

Cheryl Bertrand

Director of Business Development & Marketing

Office: 281.201.0657 x 108 | Fax: 281.336.0764

Related Images

jeremy-behling-next-level-urgent.jpg

Jeremy Behling, Next Level Urgent Care COO

New Next Level Urgent Care Chief Operating Officer (COO)

SOURCE Next Level Urgent Care, LLC