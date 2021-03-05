Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Welcomes Kelly Frazier, New Chief Human Resources Officer

HOUSTON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC welcomes Kelly Frazier as new Chief Human Resources Officer, adding to a growing team dedicated to expanding quality, affordable healthcare across Texas.

Frazier brings decades of experience in human resources to the organization, including work within the energy and professional services realm.

Kelly Frazier, the new chief human resources officer of Next Level Urgent Care

Prior to serving as vice president of human resources and administration at Fieldwood Energy, LLC, she led corporate, domestic and international human resources teams at Newfield Exploration - establishing processes supporting growth and sustainability.

Her dynamic business background and experience partnering with business leaders in pivoting business models through transformation and change will help define workforce strategies, while ensuring compliance and governance for the rapidly growing urgent care organization.

Frazier says her primary goal for Next Level Urgent Care is to focus on the attraction and retention of the best talent for the organization.

"The people are what sets Next Level apart from others. As we continue to grow, it is paramount to maintain the culture and delivery of great customer service," said Frazier.

According to Next Level Urgent Care Founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze MD, Frazier will play an integral role in helping Next Level Urgent Care not only manage the ongoing challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents in employee management and administration, but also those affecting employee programs established for clients and partners.

"We are so excited to have Kelly join our team. Her experience in talent management, accounting and corporate administration will provide valuable guidance as we navigate the changes that come with rapid growth," said Juliet Breeze, founder and CEO of Next Level Urgent Care.

Frazier holds a BBA from Augusta University in Augusta, GA, and is SPHR (senior professional in human resources) and SHRM-SCP certified. A thought leader in the Houston business community, she serves as a Board Member for the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce, Champions Women's Club and Dedicated Caring Medical Transportation, LLC, and was a prior Board Member for the Wylie, TX Chamber of Commerce.

She is also a member of Victory Houston, a branch of the American Cancer Society, raising funds through the Houston Cattle Barron's Ball and Holiday Shopping Card each year.

The commitment of NLUC leadership to helping businesses safely reopen amid ongoing COVID concerns has prioritized talent acquisition for vaccine administration and advanced employer integration of their return to work COVID-19 Safety program and Next Level PRIME program.

Next Level Urgent Care provides comprehensive healthcare services for all ages and stages of life. Every clinic provides onsite x-ray, as well as a broad range of urgent and primary care services, seven days a week until 9 p.m.

Contact Next Level Urgent Care for more information on services and programs, or call 281.783.8162.

