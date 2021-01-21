Next Level Urgent Care Offers New PRIME Program to Area Employers

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC introduces its new PRIME program, developed to provide convenient healthcare options for employees and enhance employer-offered health benefits.

Next Level PRIME is a primary care program offered direct to employers, serving as an additional cost-free healthcare benefit to their employees. The program, which provides access to primary care and urgent care services at all Next Level Urgent Care clinics, is designed to ensure a healthy workforce and peace of mind for the entire family. Through the plan, employees and their family members also have access to 24/7 connection with a navigator and telemedicine.

According to Allyson Cooper, vice president of business development for Next Level Urgent Care, the Next Level PRIME program not only enhances employer service offerings available to help reduce the number of employee sick days and overall organizational healthcare costs, but also provides added value to employee benefits.

"An investment in this type of program keeps employees healthier and reduces company healthcare expenditures, while providing expanded care options for employees and their families - underscoring that they are valued and vital to the organization," said Cooper.

Those enrolled in the program anticipate a 20 percent reduction in ER visits, decreased costs for basic healthcare needs, fewer hospitalizations and improved health in those suffering from chronic illness as a result of increased accessibility, and a reduction in serious illness through preventive care.

Additionally, Next Level will work with employers to ensure that patients receive formulary medication and in-network referrals to further reduce cost of care.

Next Level founder and CEO Juliet Breeze, MD, said the PRIME program is part of an ongoing effort to support businesses, which along with a healthy workforce are key in maintaining strong communities.

"We have established trusted relationships with our business partners over the years. Our employer solutions continually evolve to meet their needs. The Next Level PRIME program was developed to help them protect their most valuable asset, their workforce, amid rising healthcare costs," said Breeze.

All Next Level Urgent Care clinics provide onsite X-ray and a vast array of urgent care health services for every member of the family - with extended hours seven days a week.

About Next Level Urgent Care

The largest and fastest-growing woman-owned Urgent Care organization in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care, LLC and its family of urgent cares across the Houston Metro Area and onsite employee health and wellness clinics are the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, it represents a new type of urgent care organization.

