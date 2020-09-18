Next Level Urgent Care Presents "Prioritizing Workplace Wellness," A 5-Day Virtual Summit - Registration Now Open

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic's impact is seen across every socio-economic class, demographic group, and industry. Most unsettling, though, is its effect on mental health. Social isolation, job instability, and increased stress are all contributing factors to mental health decline in a large proportion of the U.S. population since the onset of COVID-19.

Next Level Urgent Care began COVID-19 testing across their 15 urgent care locations beginning in March of 2020 and shortly after expanded into Houston workplaces, providing onsite COVID-19 testing and temperature checks for employers such as Houston Metro, Igloo, and Apache Corporation.

"It quickly became clear that these preventative measures, while recommended for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, were not providing the feeling of security for company employees that we had hoped for. We needed to address employee mental health," said Karen Rakers MD, Next Level Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer.

In conjunction with clinical psychologist, Ilyssa Bass PhD, the Next Level Health and Wellness team began assembling a group of diverse mental health and workplace wellness professionals to address mental health stigma in the workplace, educating employers on how to implement creative solutions to address employee mental health issues.

The Prioritizing Workplace Wellness Summit is a 5-day virtual summit which includes over 25 interviews from experts such as Sally Spencer-Thomas Psy.D, Daryl Shorter MD, Craig Kramer, Liz Kislik, Bill Judge, JD, LL.M, and Jeff Gorter, LMSW. While there are options to upgrade for lifetime access to speaker content, MP3 Versions of each interview for easy listening, and bonus resources from speakers, including Brent Darnell's guided meditation CD, Dr. Shanna B. Tiayon's e-course on Workplace Wellness, and Dr. Jodi Frey's EAP resource guides, all interviews will be completely free to watch for the summit's 5-day duration.

The Prioritizing Workplace Wellness Summit takes place September 28th– October 2nd. Register for free today at https://prioritizingworkplacewellness.com.

Contact Next Level Urgent Care for more information on services and programs, or call 281.783.8162.

