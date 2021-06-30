Next Meats announces completion of new alternative egg product, the「NEXT EGG 1.0」

To one's surprise, Japan is the world's second largest egg consumer after Mexico, but the environmental and ethical problems of the production process are not widely known by consumers in the country. Ryo Shirai, CEO of Next Meats Holdings (OTC Pink: NXMH) says through their commercialisation of the NEXT EGG, they hope to raise awareness of the issues that surround egg production, and lessen the industry's carbon footprint by offering their new, sustainable substitute.

About Next Meats

Based in Tokyo, Next Meats is a food-tech venture company that specialises in the research and development of Japanese-style alternative meat products. Its journey of product development began in 2017, and the company was officially established in June of 2020. In December 2020 they announced their partnership with Toyota-Tsusho Corporation, and was listed on the American OTCBB in January of 2021. The company is currently rapidly expanding their presence to over 9 countries. They plan to research various types of alternative proteins in the future and aim to replace all animal meats by 2050.

