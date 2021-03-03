Next Meats launches the "Next Meats Accelerator Program" to initiate worldwide collaboration in the alternative protein industry

TOKYO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese alternative meat company Next Meats Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, CEO: Hideyuki Sasaki) just announced the launch of the "Next Meats Accelerator Program," which proposes and serves as a platform to conduct worldwide open innovation among the players in the alternative protein industry as well as all individuals and companies who are serious about tackling the climate crisis problem.

This accelerator program aims to unite researchers, experts of all walks of businesses, and companies in and outside the alternative protein industry who are serious about counteracting climate change, and together cultivate worldwide business opportunities that benefit the planet and everyone involved. The program will be held simultaneously in Japanese, English, and Chinese.

Next Meats believes that the fight against climate change can be much more effective and swift if skilled, passionate entities came together and combined their technologies, expertise, network, and various other resources. In order to address the urgency of the climate crisis facing humanity on a global scale, Next Meats believes that we must cooperate and rapidly co-create our future, rather than compete amongst one another for profitability, small market shares, and minimal environmental impact. This is why the Next Meats Accelerator Program was launched.

Application Overview

Seeking: All companies, researchers, and experienced individuals who take climate action seriously and are interested in developing cutting-edge, never before seen alternative meat products and environmental solutions with us and participating global companies.

Industry: Food-tech, Bio-tech, Agri-tech, Hardware, AI, IoT Big Data

We do not require that you currently specialize in alternative meats, as long as it is in your mutual interest to contribute to the research and development of the products that will come out of this program.

Application Period: March 1st~March 31st

Application page: https://nextmeats.co.jp/en-US/accelarator

*Every step of the application process will be held online due to COVID.

About Next Meats

Next Meats is a food-tech venture company based in Tokyo, with the company mission "Not letting the Earth End". Their research began in 2017 and the company was officially founded in June of 2020. Next Meats is known for launching the world's first plant-based Japanese BBQ meats "NEXT Yakiniku" series as well as the plant-based Japanese beef bowl, "NEXT Gyudon". In December of 2020 they announced their partnership with Toyota-Tsusho Corporation, and was listed on the American OTCBB in January of 2021. In addition to the facilities in Japan, Next Meats has a production line in Vietnam and has also signed a joint development contract with Hoya Foods of Taiwan, and is rapidly expanding their business to the United States, Singapore, Italy, and other countries. They plan to research various types of alternative proteins in the future and aim to replace all animal meats by 2050.

