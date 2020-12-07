Next Milestone Ambition 2039: The global Mercedes-Benz supply chain is becoming CO2 neutral

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

As part of the Ambition 2039, Mercedes-Benz is pushing ahead with the transformation to CO 2 neutrality with a package of measures along the entire value chain. The supplier network is a key element for achieving the climate goals of Mercedes-Benz due to the higher energy demand in the production of fully electric vehicles.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG; responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO: "With the electric EQS luxury sedan, which is already in the starting blocks for next year, we have already achieved important milestones in close cooperation with our partners - for example by purchasing CO 2 neutrally produced battery cells. We are consequently pursuing this path: When awarding contracts for our subsequent electric vehicle platform - Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) for compact and medium-sized cars- we are already applying CO 2 as a key criterion for the first time consistently."

Gunnar Güthenke, Head of Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars: "Almost half of our approximately 2000 suppliers have signed an 'Ambition Letter of Intent' and are committed to supplying us with only CO 2 neutral parts in the future. These companies account for more than half of the annual purchasing value of Mercedes-Benz AG."

With Ambition 2039 Mercedes-Benz wants to offer a CO 2 neutral new car fleet in less than 20 years. The transformation to electric mobility in particular increases the energy demand in the supply chain. Compared to a conventional combustion engine, the production of an all-electric vehicle is twice as CO 2 intensive, mainly because of the lithium-ion batteries. Despite a higher energy demand in production, Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles offer a clear advantage in terms of CO 2 emissions compared to conventional drives already today, since only when the entire life cycle of the vehicles is considered a realistic picture emerges: Electric vehicles can make up for a large part of the initially higher CO 2 emissions from the upstream value chain due to their emission-free driving. This is where Mercedes-Benz comes in and works with the global supplier network to reduce CO 2 emissions in the production phase.

Key criterion for supplier selection

"Together with our partners, we are implementing the Mercedes-Benz Ambition 2039. Almost half of our approximately 2000 suppliers have signed an 'Ambition Letter of Intent' and are committed to supplying us with only CO 2 neutral parts in the future. These companies account for more than half of the annual purchasing volume of Mercedes-Benz AG. This is an important proof point on the way to achieving our climate goals: our supplier network has also recognised the signs of the times, and is following the transformation. We place an additional focus on particularly CO 2 -intensive components and materials such as battery cells," says Gunnar Güthenke, Head of Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars. "We are also in the process of setting up a tracking system that will enable us to see how CO 2 emissions are reduced over time." The company is in close dialogue with all other suppliers to jointly develop strategies for CO 2 reduction.

Climate-neutrality is incorporated into contractual terms, and the Ambition Letter is a key criterion for awarding contracts. From 2039 at the latest, only production materials which are CO 2 neutral in all value creation stages will be allowed through the factory gates of Mercedes-Benz. A supplier declining to sign the Ambition letter will not be taken into account for new supply contracts.

Focus on CO 2 -intensive components and materials

Mercedes-Benz will additionally focus on materials and components that are particularly CO 2 intensive in manufacturing and processing until 2039. Focus components include battery cells, steel, and aluminium. These components account for about 80 percent of the CO 2 emissions in the supply chain of a fully electric vehicle. Mercedes-Benz has already agreed on clear objectives with two strategic partners for battery cells: CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited) and Farasis Energy have committed to supply battery cells that are produced using electricity from renewable sources such as hydropower, wind, and solar energy. This reduces the CO 2 footprint of an entire battery by more than 30 percent. The rest of the supply chain will be included as a next step.

A holistic approach to environmental impact also includes the sustainable use of resources. The company's goal is to consistently reduce the use of primary raw materials for electric drives by 2030 and gradually increase the share of secondary and renewable materials in vehicles. Mercedes-Benz is working with its partners to gradually increase the share of secondary material in the focus materials.

Mercedes-Benz plants as role model

Mercedes-Benz AG's own plants, including the global battery production network, will produce on a CO 2 neutral basis worldwide already from 2022. This will make them role models for the supplier network. In line with the procedure in Mercedes-Benz's own plants, suppliers are required to avoid and reduce emissions as a fundamental principle. Only then can compensation via high-value projects be considered. The areas of approach for climate-neutral production are diverse, and range from reducing consumption to purchasing energy from renewable energy sources.

Ambition 2039: Climate-neutrality along the entire value creation chain

With its new strategy, Mercedes-Benz has introduced its claim to produce the world's most desirable cars. Sustainability extends as a guiding principle across all strategic fields. The goal is a fully networked and completely CO 2 neutral vehicle fleet. Ambition 2039 gives the direction for this along the entire value creation. The company aims to have plug-in hybrids or all-electric vehicles to make up more than 50% of its car sales by 2030. Major milestones include CO 2 worldwide neutral production in all of Mercedes-Benz AG's own plants from 2022, involvement in shaping the charging infrastructure and agreeing to specific CO 2 measures with suppliers.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2019, it sold nearly 2.4 million passenger cars and more than 438,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

