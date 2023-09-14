Next month: Enterprises discuss use of XR / spatial computing / metaverse and try out the latest AR/VR hardware/software for work

BrainXchange / Augmented Enterprise Summit

14 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Next month, technology leaders from AstraZeneca, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Ford, Kohler, Shell, TD Bank, Walmart, and more will come together in Houston to share how they're already applying spatial computing or AR/VR/MR (XR) to optimize processes and support the next-gen workforce. 

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the hype–real companies are already working in the metaverse with extended reality or XR. While consumers remain unaware and even skeptical of XR, demand for enterprise-grade immersive solutions continues to grow as factors like the talent shortage, remote/hybrid work arrangements, inflation, customer expectations, and sustainability influence organizations' digital roadmaps. 

Unlock a new spatial dimension of digital transformation at the longest-running enterprise XR/metaverse event: The Augmented Enterprise Summit.
Join us in Houston or online to discover practical applications for AR/VR/MR (XR) in business and industry, and try out enterprise-grade XR solutions that will take digital transformation to the next level.
Find out how the world's top companies are using XR to achieve faster training, reduced downtime, improved collaboration, shorter design cycles, lower costs, higher quality, greater customer satisfaction, and other benefits at the 10th Augmented Enterprise Summit. Get the knowledge you need to make the business case for XR in your organization, discover deployable solutions to your company's biggest pain points, and connect across industry lines October 24-26 in Houston, Texas. 

End Users Take Center Stage

Augmented Enterprise showcases the enterprise technology trailblazers who are successfully adopting XR within their organizations today. 2023 speakers hail from companies like BP, Chick-fil-A, Colgate-Palmolive, GM, The Hershey Company, Mercedes-Benz, PACCAR, PepsiCO, and Pfizer

Comprehensive Educational Program

The agenda includes exclusive case studies and deep dives into specific applications (remote support, training, design, etc.), deployment/scaling best practices, cybersecurity, enabling tech like 5G and AI, the metaverse, and more. Learn from real-life use cases and get candid feedback from those actively implementing XR

Tested Solutions

Get hands-on in the carefully curated expo of enterprise-grade AR glasses, MR/VR headsets, body-worn sensors, XR accessories, and other connected devices, along with the platforms and technologies that power them. This year's exhibitors include Meta, Lenovo, Magic Leap, PICO, RealWear, HTC VIVE, Matterport, Zappar, Vuzix, ViewAR, VMware, and Strivr, with more to come before October.  

To purchase tickets, visit the registration page of the event website or contact Jeff Friedman at 914-874-5144 or [email protected]

Press inquiries: Contact Emily Sitnikova at [email protected] 

Event website: www.augmentedenterprisesummit.com 

SOURCE BrainXchange / Augmented Enterprise Summit

