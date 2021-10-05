Next News Network Hits Milestone with 2.1 Million YouTube Subscribers

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning conservative news channel "Next News Network" reached a milestone earlier this year by crossing the two million subscriber mark. The YouTube channel was founded in 2012 by Gary Franchi.

This latest milestone is just another accomplishment for the Next News Network. The news channel passed the one million subscriber mark in the spring of 2012 and hit 1 billion video views in December of that same year.

Gary Franchi of Next News Network

The growing viewership shows that the Next News Network has become one of America's most popular conservative news and opinion YouTube channels. With constant news updates ten times a day, seven days a week has led to the large fan base of the Next News Network.

"To double our subscribers in a little more than two years is a great accomplishment," said Franchi who serves as the Executive Director of Next News Network, "It is a testament to the hard work of the Next News Network team. If you believe in something like the free press, you should do it right,"

Before founding Next News Network, Franchi served in many other television news and journalist roles.

Franchi worked as an executive producer/news anchor for WHDT World News, executive producer/host of Reality Report, and managing editor of national distributed Republic Magazine. Franchi also served as president of Revolution PAC, the first Ron Paul Super PAC as well as the national director of the late Aaron Russo's Restore The Republic, a grassroots organization supporting sound money policies in opposition to the Federal Reserve.

That knowledge of how to create high quality journalism has led Next News Network to win multiple awards. In the last two years, Next News Network has won three Content Film Festival News and Journalism Awards. One for Best Overall Production Quality in 2020 and has won the Best Breaking News Program award the last two years. Next News Network also won a Youtube Creator Award.

"Being recognized by the Content Film Festival and other organizations has set us apart from the other media platforms. We try to find the stories and cover them from angles that the mainstream media seem to miss," said Franchi, "We have the freedom to uncover the truth and have become a trusted source of news. Everyone at Next News Network is proud that we have been recognized for our work".

About Next News Network

The Next News Network is a streaming service that offers conservative news and entertainment, from breaking news to interviews with leading political figures. Next News Network also provides exclusive programming for its audience both live and on-demand.

The Next News Network is anchored by Executive Producer Gary S Franchi Jr. With more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube, The Next News Network has provided unique insight to viewers around the world since 2012.

Media Contact:

Stacey Shelton

[email protected] | (702) 483-8094

SOURCE Next News Network