Next News Network Is the Conservative Choice for 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the media holding tight to much of the news Americans receive, there are not a lot of legitimate choices for conservatives. That is, however, with the exception of Gary Franchi's Next News Network. Gary provides a timely and reliable news source you can always depend on. "The liberal media has been covering for this administration and covering up the news you need to hear about. That's why the Next News Network is staying on top of the stories you need to know," says Franchi.

Gary Franchi provides a timely and reliable news source you can always depend on with Next News Network. Gary Franchi, Next News Network

Franchi describes Next News Network as an "award winning media channel for original commentary on news about Washington DC politics, government corruption, and national headlines. If it affects your freedoms you can bet it will be on The Next News Network." Next News Network posts the most current news ten times a day, seven days a week, providing loyal subscribers the most up to date information.

"2022 will be a pivotal year for conservatives," says Franchi. "Our country is in dire straits, but if you watch the liberal media, you won't know how bad things really are. That's where I come in. We are dedicated to wrestling the narrative from the mainstream media. My staff of talented and diligent writers and producers make sure we comb all sources out there, to get the most important stories to our viewers. You won't find corporate media telling you the truth."

Franchi continued: "My over 2 million devoted subscribers expect me to be there every day, providing them with the most important conservative news, and that's what I've been doing since 2012. I intend to keep going, too, making sure that my subscribers have a place to go when they want to know what's really happening in our country. Our freedom depends on it!"

"Because 2022 is an election year, you can be assured that Next News Network will follow all the candidates, from Ron DeSantis in Florida to Nancy Pelosi in California, and all areas in between. My subscribers will always be up to date on the latest news and breaking stories," said Franchi.

Next News Network is an award winning news channel winning awards for Best Breaking News Program and Best Overall Production Quality. Next News Network was created to ensure that free press would continue to thrive online by serving millions of Americans and viewers across the world every day. Next News Network has proven to be the conservative choice for news by surpassing over 1 billion views on YouTube. You can learn more about these awards and Next News Network by visiting https://www.youtube.com/c/NextNewsNetwork.

Contact:

Anastacia Shelton

[email protected]

(702) 907-5264

SOURCE Next News Network