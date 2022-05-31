Next News Network Launches New Website, Brands Itself As "You're Right Place for News"

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next News Network is thrilled to announce that, in addition to our YouTube channel, we now have a website where subscribers can get the latest news from a conservative standpoint.

Next News Network Launches New Website

"It is more important than ever that conservatives have a place to go to get the truth. Next News Network was created to ensure that free press would continue to thrive by serving millions of Americans and viewers across the world every day. Next News Network has proven to be the conservative choice for news by surpassing over 2 billion views on YouTube. The website will provide a place to go to read the news, and will supplement the YouTube channel," Gary Franchi stated.

The website continues the company's mission to bring free press to the world and features several new reporters and commentators. The website is split up into 6 categories: US, Politics, White House, Culture, World, and Business. Readers can easily pick the category of news that they want to read by navigating the menu.

The site will provide interesting and exclusive coverage of important political, national, and global events for Next News Network's growing audience. It will also host many of Next News Network's original news videos, tying them directly to the associated written content, and giving the readers more options for how to consume the news.

The launching of the site coincides with the 10th anniversary of Next News in June along with an increase in activity on Next News Network's social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to better engage our audience and help get the word out about important news stories.

Gary S Franchi Jr. is Executive Producer and Lead Anchor of The Next News Network, a YouTube channel with over 2.14 million subscribers, and over 1.4 billion views. His work has been mentioned by the Chicago Tribune, New York Times, THE GUARDIAN, HUFFPO, BUZZFEED, FORBES, WASHINGTON POST, THE VERGE, REUTERS, THE HILL, BUSINESS INSIDER and other national publications. Prior to Next News Network, Franchi was the lead television news anchor for WHDT World News, served as the head of the first Ron Paul Super PAC in 2012, and the managing editor of the nationally distributed REPUBLIC Magazine. He's produced 3 documentary films and was the National Director of the late Aaron Russo's Restore the Republic, a grassroots organization supporting sound monetary policy.

The Next News Network has provided unique insight to viewers around the world since 2012, but, says Franchi, "we wanted to go further, to become the most comprehensive conservative news source around." Franchi continued, "For far too long, the mainstream, liberal media has dominated the news, and fake news was everywhere. I have spent my career working to change that, to make it so there is a place to go and find the truth."

