Next News Network's Gary Franchi to Emcee Chicagoland Police Workshop at Coalition for Free and Fair Elections

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next News Network is thrilled to announce that we will be sponsoring the 2021 Coalition for Free and Fair Elections on Saturday, November 20 in Chicago, Illinois. To add to the excitement, our lead anchor Gary Franchi will be serving as the Master of Ceremonies for the event's 2021 Election Judge Training.

Gary Franchi, Lead Anchor of Next News Network 2021 Coalition for Free and Fair Elections Invitation

Responsibility In Government and Freedom Initiative NOW have organized this event to turn the tide on the election judge problem in Cook County. "Recruiting and training active and retired law enforcement officers to become election judges is not only part of the solution, but it may be the single biggest step that we can take to improve election integrity in Cook County," Gary Franchi stated.

Franchi will be joined at the event by Keynote Speaker Bernard B. Kerik, the 40th Police Commissioner of New York City, along with speakers including Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, Former Congressional Candidate Mark Vargas, Newsmax contributor and host of "Mark My Words" on AM 560, John Anthony, Former Illinois legislator and law enforcement officer and host of "Black & Right" on AM 560, Nick Richmond, President of Freedom Initiative NOW and Chairman of Responsibility In Government, Scott Kaspar, and the Police Leadership Panel Featuring Sheriff Jim Root (Macon County) and other speakers to be announced.

Kaspar echoed Franchi's sentiments on the event, adding, "For far too long, there has been a shortage of election judges and observers in many of the polling places throughout Chicagoland. I organized this workshop to draw awareness to this problem and to encourage law enforcement officers to become part of the solution. Police officers are trained to enforce the law and to de-escalate situations, two very valuable skills that translate well to the role of an election judge."

NYC Commissioner Kerik said of his support for the event, "Law enforcement officers are among the best equipped to participate in the electoral process. They give 110%. They pay attention. And they don't back down from confrontation. Law enforcement officers are among the solutions to this and so many problems in Illinois."

Mark your calendar now for an afternoon of election judge training, which is open to any active or retired Chicago area law enforcement officer. Importantly, the training is free for law enforcement officers, and parking also will be covered for those active or retired law enforcement officers attending.

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Where: Trump International Hotel and Tower

