Next Pathway President Clara Angotti Named One of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc., the Automated Cloud Migration company, is proud to announce that Next Pathway President Clara Angotti has been selected to DiversityFirst's 2021 list of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. Angotti is honored to join this elite group of women technologists, which includes professionals from eBay, Facebook, Google, IBM, Microsoft, T-Mobile, VMWare, Xerox, and Yelp.

The awardees will be officially announced at the 17th Annual National Diversity and Leadership Conference, which will be held virtually on April 21-22 and April 28-29.



"It's thrilling to be included with this illustrious group of women technology leaders, each of whom is committed to delivering on the promise of technology," said Angotti. "Equally gratifying is being able to showcase this captivating, dynamic field that I am so privileged to be a part of and which offers women an opportunity to utilize and benefit from their intelligence, creativity and expertise."



DiversityFirst's list of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology spotlights women who have reached the top of their profession and are effective leaders in their organization. They drive change, innovate and inspire. To be named to this prestigious list, women have to directly contribute to business growth or strategic direction of their organizations; maintain a record of accomplishments in areas of expertise; be an effective role model who inspires other women and is active in mentoring the next generation of women in the industry; operate with the highest integrity and ethical behavior; and demonstrate a commitment to corporate citizenship.

"As diversity, equity and inclusion are finally being seen and acknowledged as serious, pressing matters of discussion, we are delighted to honor and recognize the women who have become not only champions in their industries but inspirations in their communities. We thank and honor our Most Powerful Women in Tech for your work and commitment, and we look forward to witnessing all that you'll accomplish, all the leaders that you'll develop, and the impact you'll leave behind in the tech sphere," says National Diversity Council founder Dennis Kennedy in a statement to the press.

The full list of the 2021 awardees is available here.

About The National Diversity & Leadership Conference

With thousands of attendees, the 2021 National Diversity & Leadership Conference remains one of the largest diversity conferences in the nation. Offering extraordinary networking opportunities, professional development, and critical conversations surrounding diversity and inclusion, attendees are able to curate their experience for optimal learning and growth. More information about the Diversity & Leadership Conference is available at their website.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by Crawler360™, the Migration Planner and the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com.

