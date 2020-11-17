Next Pathway's Crawler360™ Accelerates Migration to the Cloud

Tool Helps Customers Automatically Plan their End-to-End Migrations from Legacy Systems to Snowflake, AWS and other Cloud Platforms

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. , the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced the next-generation of its cloud migration planning technology. Crawler360™ helps solve a crucial challenge for enterprise customers that want to migrate their legacy data warehouses and data lakes to modern cloud platforms by telling them exactly how to cost, size, and start their migration journey.

Companies need help to accelerate effective migration planning. Their legacy data lake and data warehouse environments have morphed into 'data swamps' riddled with siloed data, redundant data sets, unperforming workloads and large volumes of data pipelines. Companies are forced to identify which workloads are required for the cloud, how to move those workloads without impacting business consumers and reporting SLAs, and the cost and timeframe required to migrate. Doing this manually is a showstopper for enterprise customers.

Crawler360™ solves this problem by scanning data pipelines, database applications, and BI tools to automatically capture the end-to-end data lineage of the legacy environment. By doing so, Crawler360™ defines relationships across siloed applications to understand their interdependencies, identifies redundant data sets that have swelled over time to find opportunities for consolidation, and pinpoints "hot and cold spots" to define which workloads to prioritize for migration.

"Enterprise customers realize the cloud will help to address many of their key business imperatives and drivers, but migrating legacy systems efficiently is a complex task," said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway. "The reason we developed Crawler360™ was to simplify migration planning, by enabling customers to define the most efficient, cost effective and expedient migration path to modern platforms like Snowflake and AWS Redshift."

Accenture reports that enterprises have on average only 20-40% of their workloads in the cloud (most of which are low complexity). Its 2020 study of senior IT executives cites legacy infrastructure and/or application sprawl as a key barrier to fully achieving the promise of cloud.

"We know that cloud is the future, but uncertainty about how to migrate is the bottleneck now," said The Bloor Group CEO Eric Kavanagh. "Next Pathway's Crawler360™ provides transparency into ETL pipelines, data lineage and dependencies across multiple databases and data warehouses. This helps companies define both what to migrate, and how. By surfacing the unknowns about legacy workloads, and identifying areas of efficiency and cost optimization, Next Pathway is simplifying the migration effort, and thus greasing the tracks to cloud migration."

Crawler 360™ is available immediately.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com .

Connect with Next Pathway

Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Next Pathway

Related Links

www.nextpathway.com

