Next Peak Launches Advisory Board as Demand for its Cyber Defense Services Soars

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Peak, a leading cyber advisory and defense services firm, today announced the formation of its advisory board with two widely recognized national security and cyber business thought leaders. John Bansemer and Jaci Tomek bring complementary skillsets to Next Peak co-founders, Dr. Greg Rattray and Jim Cummings that will be instrumental in meeting the demands of its growing customer base.

As the world undergoes fundamental shifts with the COVID-19 pandemic and business become more digital, Next Peak helps clients defend against today's rapidly changing cyber security environment. Companies and security teams are facing threats from increasingly complex and advanced adversaries that are quickly expanding the range of companies they attack. Next Peak has advanced approaches based on decades of experience in countering these threats on the front lines.

"Jim and I started Next Peak because companies deserve the best when it comes to cyber security," stated Dr. Rattray. "As customer demand has grown exponentially over the last few months, we decided to form an advisory board to ensure our customers have the best expertise available from multiple resources. John and Jaci each bring a unique perspective to today's dynamic cyber security environment. Their real-world business and national defense expertise further deepen the perspective Next Peak brings to helping customers achieve their cyber defense goals."

Bansemer has over 30 years of cybersecurity and intelligence experience leading large organizations over multiple locations worldwide culminating as the Assistant Director for National Intelligence for Partner Engagement at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. His military service included a variety of operational intelligence duties. He served as Director of Cybersecurity on the National Security Council staff advising the President, the National Security Advisor and the Director of Intelligence for U.S. European Command. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant General in March 2019.

"Greg and Jim have a unique vision for Next Peak that combines deep operational expertise with a comprehensive understanding of the national security landscape and its implications," stated Bansemer. "I've worked and collaborated with Greg and Jim both in and out of the military for over 20 years and I've seen first-hand their tremendous contribution to enhancing cybersecurity for our nation and with the private sector. Under their leadership Next Peak will provide a level of insight and practical results seldom seen in the cybersecurity field. I'm honored to be a part of the team."

Tomek has more than 20 years of industry experience in cybersecurity, strategic business development, corporate strategy, sales and customer acquisition. She brings an exceptional blend of business strategy acumen and strategic partnering skills to Next Peak. In 2017 Tomek founded TomahawX Technologies, a boutique consultancy to build, grow and operate high performing sales teams. Prior to TomahawX, she served in executive positions for well-known brands in cyber solutions and sales services including vice president of corporate strategy and sales at LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, vice president of sales for iSIGHT Partners and vice president of federal sales at RSA. She also held leadership positions at NetWitness, Symantec and RipTech.

"We live in an increasingly connected world with an evolving threat landscape," added Tomek. "And unfortunately most companies lack the expertise to identify today's most critical risks and the appropriate focus of security resilience and efforts. Together, Jim and Greg bring an unprecedented real-world experience to help companies navigate these risks. I am completely honored and excited to support and be a part of the growth, opportunity and amazing team that is Next Peak."

About Next Peak

Next Peak was co-founded by two U.S. Air Force and JP Morgan Chase veterans, Dr. Greg Rattray and Jim Cummings. The firm focuses on strategic insight and provides access to a network of battle-hardened cyber defenders. The team delivers advisory and consulting services to ensure clients have the deepest possible insight and advanced approaches to meeting their cyber defense challenges. For more information, please visit www.nextpeak.net.

