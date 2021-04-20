Next Peak Launches Geo Cyber Risk Index for Multinational Companies to Navigate Dichotomy of Geopolitical Tensions and Global Economy

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Peak , a cybersecurity risk management consultancy, today launched the Geo Cyber Risk Index (GCRI). The GCRI is a composite risk index that provides a multidimensional view of country-specific cyber risks, empowering multinational organizations to monitor and manage global cyber exposure.

Recent events from the Microsoft Exchange and SolarWinds breaches to cyberattacks on companies involved in the research, production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, are the most recent reminders of the global dimensions of cyber risk. As institutions are attacked on a daily basis, geopolitical shifts, evolving nation-state objectives and varying rates of digital development make it difficult for multinational companies to understand their cyber risk.

"Global companies experience different cyber risks in varying operating environments. In order for an organization to successfully interpret its global cyber risk profile, cyber security must be viewed through a geopolitical lens," said Greg Rattray, Co-Founder and Partner at Next Peak. "Next Peak's GCRI links cybersecurity to political risk to provide companies across sectors with the insights essential for operating in today's technologically and geopolitically volatile world. The GCRI helps multinational clients navigate the dichotomy of growing geopolitical tensions while also maximizing opportunities created by the global economy."

The GCRI complements existing country and cyber specific metrics with analyst expertise, measuring over 80 variables in 40 developed, emerging and frontier markets representing over 88% of global gross domestic product (GDP). The countries are analyzed across a spectrum of cyber risk categories that cover cyber risk from nation-state actors, cybercriminals, dissidents as well as network environment threats. For additional details on GCRI components and measurement variables, please read the Geo Cyber Risk Index White Paper .

Next Peak offers clients access to GCRI scores, in-depth country profiles and monthly cyber trends reports, enabling decision makers to make operational risk assessments pertaining to their cyber exposure. Senior managers will benefit from highly technical country-specific analysis and strategic planners can inform their decisions in a comparative perspective. Data visualizations and qualitative insights also aid decision makers to stay on top of key metrics and ahead of inflection points in priority countries.

The GCRI is a starting point for global organizations to identify high-risk environments, establishing a process for cyber risk reduction. Through its Geo Cyber Risk Services, Next Peak helps clients manage global cyber risk exposure through strategic insight, operational support and practical recommendations to minimize global cyber risk. To learn more about the Geo Cyber Risk Index, please visit: https://nextpeak.net/geo-cyber-risk-index/ .

About Next Peak

Next Peak was co-founded by two U.S. Air Force and JP Morgan Chase veterans, Dr. Greg Rattray and Jim Cummings. The team delivers advisory and consulting services to ensure clients have the deepest possible insight and advanced approaches to meeting their cyber defense challenges. For more information, please visit www.nextpeak.net .

